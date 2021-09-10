Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, files statement of candidacy for possible congressional run in NH

Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television reporter and wife of former Ambassador Scott Brown, appears to be moving closer to launching a run for Congress in New Hampshire.

Huff Brown told WMUR-TV in an interview Thursday that she filed what’s known as a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, which allows her to take preliminary steps like starting fundraising.

“I am a conservative working mother, military spouse and new grandmother,” Huff Brown said in a follow-up tweet Thursday. “I’ve lived through tough races, and I know what it takes to win. I’ve been humbled by the support of family, friends – and if I believe I can lead the winning campaign, I will move forward.”