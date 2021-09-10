Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, files statement of candidacy for possible congressional run in NH

Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television reporter and wife of former Ambassador Scott Brown, appears to be moving closer to launching a run for Congress in New Hampshire.
Huff Brown told WMUR-TV in an interview Thursday that she filed what’s known as a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, which allows her to take preliminary steps like starting fundraising.
“I am a conservative working mother, military spouse and new grandmother,” Huff Brown said in a follow-up tweet Thursday. “I’ve lived through tough races, and I know what it takes to win. I’ve been humbled by the support of family, friends – and if I believe I can lead the winning campaign, I will move forward.”
Advertisement
I am a conservative working mother, military spouse and new grandmother.— Gail Huff Brown (@gailhuffbrown) September 9, 2021
I’ve lived through tough races, and I know what it takes to win. I’ve been humbled by the support of family, friends, – and if I believe I can lead the winning campaign, I will move forward.#NHPolitics https://t.co/31gkDTPjVa
If she formally enters the race, Huff Brown, who previously worked as a reporter for WCVB-TV, would be seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas.
Her husband served in the Trump administration as ambassador to New Zealand and was previously a Republican state and US senator in Massachusetts. The couple now resides in New Hampshire.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.