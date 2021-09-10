fb-pixel Skip to main content

Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, files statement of candidacy for possible congressional run in NH

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 10, 2021, 26 minutes ago
Gail Huff Brown pictured with Scott Brown in 2011.
Gail Huff Brown pictured with Scott Brown in 2011.Bill Brett

Gail Huff Brown, a former Boston television reporter and wife of former Ambassador Scott Brown, appears to be moving closer to launching a run for Congress in New Hampshire.

Huff Brown told WMUR-TV in an interview Thursday that she filed what’s known as a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, which allows her to take preliminary steps like starting fundraising.

“I am a conservative working mother, military spouse and new grandmother,” Huff Brown said in a follow-up tweet Thursday. “I’ve lived through tough races, and I know what it takes to win. I’ve been humbled by the support of family, friends – and if I believe I can lead the winning campaign, I will move forward.”

If she formally enters the race, Huff Brown, who previously worked as a reporter for WCVB-TV, would be seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas.

Her husband served in the Trump administration as ambassador to New Zealand and was previously a Republican state and US senator in Massachusetts. The couple now resides in New Hampshire.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

