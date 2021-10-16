The unit will be stronger once Curtis Lazar (upper body) comes off injured reserve, but his recovery timeline is unknown.

The fourth line has potential. Cassidy recently described Tomas Nosek , formely of Vegas, as an “excellent fourth-line center,” but he’s learning the responsibilities of playing the middle in a new system, like positioning in relation to his teammates. Trent Frederic had an underwhelming camp, and, entering his 60th NHL game, sometimes forgets to keep his feet moving. Motor and pace are never an issue for Karson Kuhlman , but his offensive contributions to date have been limited.

All that means the third line will take on more responsibility in the early going. Though Jake DeBrusk, Erik Haula, and Nick Foligno are a new trio, they are solid NHLers. They’ll be expected to check and counterpunch against top lines.

Cassidy feels that DeBrusk, looking for a rebound after his five-goal 2020-21, is in a good place. DeBrusk, who has acknowledged the pandemic was difficult for him personally, is back on his natural left wing.

“He seems a little more engaged with the group both on and off the ice, in the gym, the meal room, everything,” Cassidy said.

Haula — who has played for Nashville, Carolina, Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota — uses straight-line speed to thwart chances and counterattack. He and DeBrusk will handle the puck-moving duties.

Foligno, the former Columbus captain who spent last spring with Toronto, is being asked to be a presence along the walls and below the circles. The Bruins hope he can be more productive than Nick Ritchie, who played the left side last year. Cassidy said he is not concerned about Foligno’s soon-to-be 34-year-old legs firing for the duration of a long season.

Cassidy is known for mixing up his lines, but doesn’t expect to do so immediately. Rather than the rookie third lines of recent vintage — recall Ryan Donato, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, and Danton Heinen getting a run three years ago — he’ll have Foligno (957 NHL games entering Saturday’s opener), Haula (456), and DeBrusk (244) in roles familiar to them. He shouldn’t have to create a spark by shifting linemates.

“In the past I certainly have moved them around,” Cassidy said. “I think this year, that will be less, just because the pieces fit better than in the past . . . I think if you look at our top nine, guys have played in the league. They should know the expectation of what it’s like to be an NHL player.”

A night of firsts

Jeremy Swayman became the first Bruins rookie netminder to start a season opener since Blaine Lacher (Jan. 22, 1995). He also happens to be the only rookie on the Bruins roster . . . The Bruins opened the year at home for the first time since 2017 . . . Rangy Stars blue liner John Klingberg sat out with a lower-body injury . . . Dallas starter Braden Holtby is a known Bruins killer. In 22 games against them, all with the Capitals, he was 18-4-0 with a 1.98 goals against average, .939 save percentage, and 4 shutouts. His numbers over nine games in Boston: 7-2-0, 2.26, .932, with one shutout . . . Old pal Anton Khudobin, who was to wear the backup’s ballcap for Dallas, took in Friday’s Northeastern-Boston College game at Conte Forum.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.