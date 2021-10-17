Boston players Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki, and Hunter Renfroe drew a loud ovation from the New England crowd as the team’s now-standard song “Dancing on My Own” played in the background.

With no game on Sunday, a few Red Sox players made their way to Gillette Stadium to take in the Patriots-Cowboys matchup.

It was a theme of the day, as Patriots running back Damien Harris arrived prior to the Sunday kickoff wearing a Red Sox jacket:

He wore it for his postgame interview, too, despite the loss.

Alex Cora said Sunday that a dozen players were taking advantage of an optional workout day by skipping the practice to go to the game.

The feeling, it appears, is mutual.

On Friday, Texas native Gunner Olzewski threw his support behind his adopted town.

He said he was an Astros fan growing up in Alvin, Texas, home of Nolan Ryan.

“For sure, but now, I’m a Boston guy,” he said.

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series will get underway at Fenway Park on Monday at 8:08 p.m. Boston and Houston are tied at one game apiece. See the full schedule here.

Peter Abraham contributed reporting.