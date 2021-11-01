▪ The Patriots may have questions surrounding their cornerback depth, but McCourty, Adrian Phillips , and Kyle Dugger constitute a strong safety trio. Phillips ranked second on the team Sunday in defensive snaps (92 percent), and certainly made his presence felt with two interceptions, including a pick-6.

▪ Safety Devin McCourty was on the field for 100 percent of the defense’s snaps. There were some questions about McCourty’s availability after he exited last week’s game with an abdomen injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and missed no time during the game.

Advertisement

Dugger, who maintained his high level of playing time (82 percent), also filled the stat sheet with a team-high six tackles.

“Kyle’s a very versatile player for us,” coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning. “He plays a lot down by the line of scrimmage but can certainly also play deep and is a strong tackler. He can blitz, cover man-to-man, so we’ve been able to use him in a lot of different roles.”

▪ Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore led his position group, playing 63 percent of the defense’s snaps. Barmore, drafted in the second round out of Alabama, has come on as an effective pass rusher, with five quarterback hits and 20 tackles this season.

“He’s improved in every area,” Belichick said. “He works really hard, and he’s got a really good skill set. He’s big. He’s long. He’s got good playing strength and good quickness. Runs well. He gives good effort. He’s made some good chase plays from behind. He’s earned his way up there, and he’s done a good job in all situations.”

▪ Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s last touch of the game was his third-quarter fumble. He was on the field for 30 percent of the offense’s snaps, a season-low. The Patriots have lost six of their nine fumbles this season, tied for second-most in the NFL.

Advertisement

▪ Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed five snaps when he visited the locker room in the second half. Wynn was not on the injury report last week. Justin Herron filled in for Wynn while he was briefly unavailable.

▪ The offense ran 77 plays, which is a season high. The Patriots led in time of possession, 35:24 to 24:36.

Not touching it

Belichick is deferring to the NFL when discussing a late hit on rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“The league certainly made a lot of protecting the players and player safety and all that,” Belichick said during his weekly radio interview on WEEI. “I think you’d have to talk to the league, and [referee] Ron Tobert, about that one.”

Midway through the first half, with the Patriots on the Chargers’ 4-yard line, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery pummeled Jones following a whistle to blow the play dead. The hit incited a strong reaction from center David Andrews and guard Ted Karras. There was no flag.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t make much of the incident.

“I don’t see that as a real issue in the game, at all,” he said Sunday evening. “I thought our guys played between whistles the entire time. There were only, like, seven penalties in the game, so it was just a hard-fought game. Both teams played well, played hard.”

Advertisement

Early wakeup call

The Patriots stayed in Los Angeles Sunday night. Several players, including cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Josh Uche, and fullback Jakob Johnson, checked in at UCLA’s fields as early as 6 a.m. Monday … Andrews and Chargers defensive end Joe Gaziano swapped jerseys after the game. Gaziano, a Scituate native, and Andrews both train at Edge Performance Systems in Foxborough. Gaziano wrote a short message on his jersey: “David, I appreciate your leadership and grit.” . . . To close out his interview on WEEI, Belichick offered his condolences following the death of Jerry Remy: “He meant so much to Boston sports as a player and as an announcer, and his commentary of the game and insight into the game, we’ll all miss him. I know our fans are Jerry Remy and Red Sox fans too, so our sympathy goes out to the Remy family. I just want to express my and all of our appreciation for all that he did to make Boston sports enjoyable and exciting for all of us.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.