The highest tides of the year in Massachusetts rolled in on Saturday, with another powerful “king tide” expected to wash up at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, meteorologists said.

King tides, which are exceptionally high, occur when the sun and moon align and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.

The Boston area experienced a king tide Saturday, with waves as high as 12.3 feet, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristie Smith. On Sunday at 12:32 p.m., the highest wave is expected to hit 12.1 feet, just four inches less than a day earlier.