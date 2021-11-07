The highest tides of the year in Massachusetts rolled in on Saturday, with another powerful “king tide” expected to wash up at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, meteorologists said.
King tides, which are exceptionally high, occur when the sun and moon align and the “gravitational pull on the Earth is at its strongest,” according to NASA.
The Boston area experienced a king tide Saturday, with waves as high as 12.3 feet, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristie Smith. On Sunday at 12:32 p.m., the highest wave is expected to hit 12.1 feet, just four inches less than a day earlier.
“Places around Boston like Morrissey Boulevard or Boston’s Seaport usually experience coastal flooding at 12.3 feet,” said Smith. “We’d see more substantial flooding if this coincided with a storm. There’s nothing moving the water, so it won’t be too bad today.”
In past years, king tides caused flooding in places like Long Wharf, where some people carried their shoes as they maneuvered around water pooling on the walkways.
The National Weather Service released a coastal flooding statement, suggesting flood-prone areas could experience minor flooding.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.