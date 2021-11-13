On Friday, Jeffrey Riley, the state’s commissioner for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, urged the district to get students back in the classroom as soon as possible. He said he would allow four days of remote learning to count toward the 180 days of schooling the district is legally required to provide students with each academic year. Those four days would include last Wednesday and Friday (classes were not in session Thursday for Veterans Day) as well as Monday and Tuesday this week.

City officials closed the Jamaica Plain school after students were dismissed on Tuesday and are not planning to return until a week from Monday, following a 10-day quarantine recommended by the Boston Public Health Commission.

Boston Public Schools officials on Saturday said they plan to keep the Curley K-8 School closed until Nov. 22 following an outbreak of COVID-19 that has resulted in dozens of positive cases, despite the state’s education commissioner saying he would only approve remote learning for four days.

On Saturday, city education and health officials declined Riley’s request and said the school will remain closed this week.

“After careful consideration of your response, we still believe that remaining closed for the full 10 days is in the best interest of our students, staff and their families,” Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius and Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu wrote in a letter to Riley.

In the letter, Cassellius and Ojikutu seemed to hope that Riley might reconsider his stance and allow remote learning to continue on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week. If he does not, they said the school will find other ways to make up the lost days.

“We have full confidence in the incredible teachers and staff at the Curley school. We know they are providing high quality remote instruction and connecting with their students in multiple ways during this short but necessary closure,” Cassellius and Ojikutu wrote.

“If you still feel strongly that you will not count the additional 3 days in the 180 days required, we have no doubt the school community and our union partners will rally for our students and we will figure out how best to make up the time.”

Cassellius and Ojikutu expressed that closing the school for quarantine is the best option to negate the virus’s spread. They said BPS contacted multiple COVID-19 testing vendors with the hope to begin testing students early this coming week but could not find a provider who could meet the capacity the school requires.

“Only one of these vendors reported that they would be available to support our efforts. However, that partner only has the capacity to administer tests for 100 individuals,” Cassellius and Ojikutu wrote. “As you know, the Curley School has nearly 1,000 students and over 100 staff. This one available vendor would not nearly meet the testing needs of our school community to return to in-person learning sooner.”

Cassellius and Ojikutu said that even if the proper capacity of rapid antigen testing was available “to accelerate a return to school on Wednesday,” they still have concerns about students who might be infected boarding a school bus or MBTA bus.

“We do not want to put potential COVID positive students on a bus and endanger our students, bus drivers and monitors,” they wrote.

A message sent to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education seeking comment was not immediately returned Saturday evening.

The city officials said the Curley School will go through a “deep cleaning” this week and is planning a vaccine clinic for students and staff.

“We are hopeful with vaccines now available for children ages 5 and up we may begin to see an end in sight to this pandemic,” Cassellius and Ojikutu wrote.

James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.