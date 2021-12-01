Here’s a look at who they are.

Massachusetts will elect a new governor in 2022, since two-term incumbent Charlie Baker is telling allies he is not running for a third term. Several candidates have already thrown their hat in the ring, and more could come.

Danielle Allen formally announced her gubernatorial campaign at a press conference in June. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Danielle Allen

Age: 50.

Resides: Cambridge.

Education: Princeton University, then earned a masters and PhD from both Cambridge University and Harvard University.

Occupation: Director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, currently on leave.

Past experience: Former dean of the Division of Humanities at University of Chicago, former UPS Foundation Professor in the School of Social Science at the Institute for Advanced Study, author, columnist.

Advertisement

Family: Married. Two children.

Pitch: “It’s time to accelerate the pace of change.”

Notables: The first Black woman to run for governor as part of a major party in state history. Was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2001. Author of more than a half-dozen books, including a memoir, “Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A.” At 32, was named a dean at the University of Chicago, making her one of the youngest deans the school has ever appointed.

Sonia Chang-Diaz kicked off her gubernatorial bid in June. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Sonia Chang-Díaz

Age: 43.

Resides: Jamaica Plain.

Education: University of Virginia.

Occupation: State Senator, first elected in 2008.

Past experience: Former school teacher school teacher in Lynn and Boston.

Family: Married. Two children.

Pitch: “I am tired of waiting for government to live up to our hopes and our families’ needs.”

Notables: First Latina elected to the Massachusetts State Senate. Served as longtime chairwoman of committee on education and currently chairs legislative committees on cannabis policy and racial equity. Was a lead negotiator on omnibus police accountability law passed in late 2020. Defeated incumbent senator Dianne Wilkerson in 2008 Democratic primary before first winning state Senate seat that November.

Advertisement

Ben Downing announced in February that he's running for governor in 2022. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Ben Downing

Age: 40.

Resides: East Boston.

Education: Providence College, then earned masters from Tufts University.

Occupation: Was vice president at Nexamp Inc., a renewable energy company, until the end of last year.

Past experience: Former state Senator from Pittsfield.

Family: Married. Two children..

Pitch: “I don’t believe that government’s role is to manage the status quo and minimize change.”

Notables: Won his first state Senate race in 2006 at age 25. Served five terms in the Legislature, becoming the Senate’s go-to person on clean power. Is the oldest son of Gerard Downing, the late Berkshire district attorney. Previously served as an aide to former US representatives William Delahunt and John W. Olver, as well as Representative Richard E. Neal.

Republican Party

Geoff Diehl challenged Democrat Elizabeth Warren for US Senate in November 2018. He is now running for Massachusetts governor in 2022. Steven Senne

Geoff Diehl

Age: 52.

Resides: Whitman.

Education: Lehigh University.

Occupation: Director of business development, TRQ Auto Parts; co-owner of Boss Academy of Performing Arts.

Past experience: Former state representative, former candidate for US Senate and Massachusetts state Senate, was an account executive at SignDesign in Brockton and Poyant Signs in New Bedford.

Family: Married. Two children.

Pitch: “It is time for a new path forward . . . It is time to free our economy.”

Notables: Served four terms in the Legislature. Won US Senate Republican primary in 2018 before losing to incumbent Democrat, Senator Elizabeth Warren. Was co-chair for former president Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Was one of leading proponents of the successful ballot initiative to repeal the Massachusetts gas tax indexing law in 2014. Is an Eagle Scout.

Advertisement

Others who have filed paperwork to run for governor with campaign finance officials

Kimberly Duffy, Republican of Quincy

Darius Mitchell, Republican of Lowell

Luis Perez, unenrolled of North Central Correctional Institution in Gardner

Dianna Ploss of Peabody

Orlando Silvo, Democrat of Shrewsbury

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.