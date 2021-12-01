A moderate who has kept his distance from the controversies of the national Republican Party and cast himself as a thrifty and thoughtful manager, Baker would have entered the race as its front-runner. His decision, expected to be announced Wednesday, means he will forgo a shot at history: No Massachusetts governor has served three consecutive four-year terms.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, the Republican who maintained the enduring support of his blue state constituents through boom times, the Trump presidency, and the COVID-19 pandemic, is telling allies he will not seek a third term in 2022, according to people with knowledge of the conversations.

Baker was calling allies Wednesday morning about his pending announcement. A spokesman for the goveror declined comment.

With less than a year before Election Day, Baker’s choice leaves the race wide open, and it may make way for many more major candidates than the three Democrats and one Republican who have already jumped into the gubernatorial race. The state’s political klieg lights will shine most brightly on Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, a Republican, and Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat.

Baker allies frame his tenure as a success that would have earned him another term. They praise him for his responsiveness to local needs and willingness to compromise with Democrats, who dominate the Legislature.

While he has led the state to great economic heights, longstanding racial inequities persist, disparities that the announced Democratic contenders — state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, former state senator Ben Downing, and Harvard professor Danielle Allen — have highlighted.

Critics cast Baker as an incrementalist who has lacked a vision equal to the gnawing problems in the state, a plodding bureaucrat without the will to harness Massachusetts’ vast resources — and, worst of all, a leader whose management failures have led to preventable death. They cite a tragedy at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home — where a COVID-19 outbreak killed 76 veterans, one of the highest death tolls of any senior-care facility in the country — as evidence that a governor who pitches himself as an able manager has at times mismanaged, with devastating results.

They also point to the scandal at the state Registry of Motor Vehicles, where officials had ignored tens of thousands of alerts that Massachusetts drivers had broken driving laws, including by driving drunk, in other states. Baker said he had not known about the problem before a deadly 2019 crash in New Hampshire pushed it into public view.

For his part, the governor has long projected a steady, even keel, avoiding partisan spitting matches and distancing himself from controversial members of his party, including former president Donald Trump. A baseball cap spotted in his office over the years, which reads “JUST FIX IT,” seems to neatly sum up his pragmatic approach.

Veto-proof Democratic majorities in both chambers of the Legislature have forced him to reach across the aisle, his politics often hewing closer to the centrist Democratic leanings of the Massachusetts House than the conservative planks of his own state party’s platform.

Baker would have been a formidable opponent for the major contenders who have so far declared their candidacies. Polls during his tenure have found that Baker is more popular with Massachusetts Democrats and independents than with Republicans, and his overall approval ratings make him the envy of most of his 49 colleagues across the United States.

Under Baker, polling has consistently shown residents believe Massachusetts is headed in the right direction. Before the pandemic, the state economy was in good shape, with unemployment under 3 percent. And Baker has been credited with improving some of the state’s most beleaguered agencies, including reducing wait times at the RMV and lowering caseloads at the the Department of Children and Families, which nonetheless has struggled this year to quickly find enough foster homes for children in its care.

Baker’s second term has been upended by the pandemic, which hit Massachusetts earlier than much of the rest of the country, spreading rapidly after such events as a late February 2020 Biogen conference. After Baker declared a state of emergency that spring, the state’s unemployment rate shot up above 16 percent. It has declined significantly in the last few months, though it remains above its pre-pandemic low. Now, the state is a national leader in vaccination rates. Massachusetts still has one of the country’s higher death rates from COVID.

Baker has been attacked from all sides for his handling of the pandemic — those on the right who said he did too much to lock the state down, those on the left who said he did too little — and there have been occasional bristly moments with Democratic legislative leaders, notably earlier this year, when limited doses of the vaccine and a flubbed website earned Baker perhaps his most biting criticism since taking office.

But he has for the most part maintained his good standing in the eyes of the vast majority of voters, and after some early hiccups, the state improved its vaccine rollout, quieting some of the governor’s harshest critics.

“You’re doing a hell of a job,” President Biden told Baker in May.

A graduate of Harvard College and Northwestern’s business school, Baker was a wunderkind secretary of health and human services and later budget chief in the William F. Weld Cabinet, where Weld called him the administration’s “heart and soul.”

He left state government after eight years and joined Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as president and CEO in 1999. Soon after he took charge, the insurer was in such a catastrophic financial situation it was put into state receivership. But Baker helped nurse it back to fiscal health and made it the top-rated insurer in the country.

He left the private sector to seek the governor’s office for the first time in 2010, the same year the stick-it-to-the-establishment Tea Party movement helped Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives. In that gubernatorial race, he struck a now-unfamiliar angry tone, asking voters whether they’d “had enough” of incumbent Deval Patrick.

They hadn’t; Patrick won.

But Baker rebounded from the loss, rebranding himself as a cheerier candidate who showed up to listen. In 2014, pitching the campaign slogan, “Let’s be Great, Massachusetts!” he squeaked into office with 40,000 more votes than Democrat Martha Coakley, the slimmest margin in decades.

Shortly after taking office in 2015, Baker led the state through a historic series of snowstorms, making himself a consistent presence in the news and scoring early political points. His approval ratings rose, reaching 70 percent that April, and have rarely flagged since.

He sailed to reelection in 2018, easily beating Democrat Jay Gonzalez, who unsuccessfully tried to tie Baker to Trump. Gonzalez, like the 2022 Democratic hopefuls, called Baker a “status quo governor” who lacked the vision to push the state to its full potential. But voters, overwhelmingly approving of the state’s direction, delivered Baker and Polito a decisive mandate, with 67 percent of the vote.

During his two terms, Baker has had opportunities and enjoyed success previous governors did not. Baker has reshaped the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, having had the chance to appoint all seven of its justices. In making selections, Baker prioritized diversity and life experience, molding what legal experts have described as a centrist court reflective of his own pragmatic approach.

He has made it a priority to address the opioid epidemic and pushed to bring the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm to federal waters south of Martha’s Vineyard. Baker also made major changes lauded by advocates at Bridgewater State Hospital, where prison guards had used seclusion and restraints at more than 100 times the rate of other state mental health facilities.

Under Baker’s tenure, the state has also seen horrific failures, including during the pandemic.

A Boston Globe Spotlight Team investigation found that Baker and a top deputy played crucial roles in the leadup to the tragedy at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where dozens of veterans died. Bennett Walsh, who the Globe found was an unqualified, politically connected hire to head the facility, was indicted on criminal neglect charges for his role in the deadly outbreak, as was former medical director David Clinton. Both pleaded not guilty and in November, a Hampden County judge dismissed all criminal charges. Baker has downplayed his role in hiring Walsh, saying initially that he never interviewed him for the position, and then reversing himself: “I forgot,” he said.

Baker came into office at a particularly challenging time for the state’s child welfare agency, which was reeling from the case of Jeremiah Oliver, a toddler who was found dead on the side of a highway, months after state workers who were monitoring his parents had lost track of him. During Baker’s second term, the agency’s budget had grown by hundreds of millions of dollars and caseloads had dropped. Still, especially as case workers emerge from the pandemic, the agency is stressed as perhaps never before, struggling to find placements for at-risk kids.

Before he made his gubernatorial decision, Baker already had several people hoping to succeed him.

Each of the three Democrats who have declared for governor has their strengths — Allen, the Harvard professor, sterling academic credentials; Downing, the former lawmaker, a base in Western Massachusetts; Chang-Díaz, who serves in the Massachusetts Senate, the boisterous support of hyper-engaged progressive activists — but none enjoys the name recognition of another potential entrant.

Healey, who was first elected attorney general in 2014, has a nearly $3.3 million war chest and a national reputation that would make her a formidable candidate.

Healey has said “we’ll know more in the fall” about her future political moves, but has yet to publicly detail her plans.

On the Republican side, conservative Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker who lost a Senate bid to Elizabeth Warren in 2018 and has been critical of the governor, declared well before Baker’s decision.

Diehl has support in more conservative pockets of the party, and the endorsement of Trump, but even if he secures the GOP nomination, he faces longshot odds in blue Massachusetts.

Indeed, the moderate throughline that vaulted Baker to power in a state dominated by Democrats may be his most lasting legacy.

In December of 2018, as he was finishing his first term, Baker was asked what he hoped his political exit story would say, to fill in the blank of a sentence that began, “Charles Duane Baker Jr, who . . .”

Baker listed several key efforts including fighting the opioid epidemic and investing in energy and transportation.

He also reflected on a broader success. “And who demonstrated time and time again that it’s possible in politics and in public life to find common ground and to avoid the cheap nitpicking that so dominates partisan politics.”

Baker paused for a moment, then asked: “How’s that?”

Joshua Miller of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

