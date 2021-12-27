David Quinn named head coach of the 2022 US Olympic men’s hockey team

“To be named head coach under these circumstances is bittersweet in some ways, " said Quinn, before calling it an incredible honor and a dream come true.

Quinn, 55, was already on the coaching staff as an assistant to Mike Sullivan , but last week’s announcement meant that as head coach of the Penguins, Sullivan would no longer be available. The same went for Bill Guerin , who was to serve as GM, but had to drop those duties to shift his focus to GM for the Minnesota Wild.

Moving swiftly after last week’s announcement that t he NHL would not participate in the Winter Olympics and canceled its winter break , USA Hockey named David Quinn head coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager for the 2022 Olympics.

“USA Hockey has done such an incredible job developing our talent pool. We really feel like we’ve got a great pool of players to draw from to be able to compete for a gold medal.”

It will have to be a quick turnaround. With the Opening Ceremony in Beijing less than six weeks away on Feb. 4, the roster will need to be ready by mid-January. Then there’s the task of figuring out how to get the team together before traveling to Beijing.

“There’s a lot of hurdles and a lot of obstacles,” Quinn said. “But I think everyone wants to play in the Olympics. We’ve just got to make sure we go through the right channels and the right process to get the right people and put the right team together.”

Quinn, a native of Cranston, R.I., most recently served as head coach for the New York Rangers, going 96-87-25 in three seasons, before he was let go after the 2020-21 season. Before that, he was head coach at Boston University from 2013-18, returning to his alma mater after Jack Parker retired following 40 seasons and 897 victories.

The Terriers reached the NCAA tournament in each of Quinn’s final four seasons, including an appearance in the national championship game against Providence in 2015. He went 105-69-21 before leaving the program when he was named head coach of the Rangers. He was also a BU associate head coach from 2004-09, helping the Terriers win the national championship in 2009.

While it’s his first Olympics, working with Team USA is familiar territory for Quinn. This is his fourth stint with the men’s team, having served as an assistant in 2007, 2012, and 2016 for the world championships. He was also an assistant in 2005 for the junior team and won two silver medals as an assistant for the women’s national team in 1999 and 2000 in the world championships.

His first head coaching experience came with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, when he was the head coach for two seasons (2002-04) for the U.S. National Under-17 Team, going 35-26-8 in the regular season and 16-7-1 in international play.

US defeats Slovakia during world junior championship opener

Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night.

Up, 3-0, after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period — the last with 2:33 remaining.

Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich connected 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Notre Dame’s Landon Slaggert scored in the second.

The Americans will continue Group B play Tuesday against Switzerland.

Simon Latkoczy made 39 saves for Slovakia.

In Edmonton in Group A, No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power had a hat trick to help Canada beat the Czech Republic, 6-3. In the afternoon, Russia beat Sweden, 6-3, in Group B in Red Deer, and Finland topped Germany, 3-1, in Group A in Edmonton.

Power scored in the first period to pull Canada to 3-2, then struck twice in a 1:25 span on a two-man power play midway through the second period to make it 5-3.

“I think pucks kind of just found me,” Power said. “Guys did a good job of getting me good pucks in good spots to shoot.”

Power was taken by the Buffalo Sabres with the top pick in the July draft. The 6-foot-6-inch Michigan star is the first Canadian defenseman to score three goals in a game in the event.





