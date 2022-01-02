Watch: Bucs’ Antonio Brown rips off jersey, leaves field mid-game vs. Jets

During the third quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Jets game, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands, and walked off the field.
The Bucs were down, 24-10, at the moment Brown left the field.
Watch here:
Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022
A different kind of walk off: pic.twitter.com/cCF7cHSRqw— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022
Teammate Mike Evans could be seen trying to calm him down on the sideline before Brown decided to ditch his jersey and shoulder pads and exit the field.
Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022
(video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh
Brown, a former Patriots receiver (for about 10 days), had three catches for 26 yards before exiting the game.
He had missed three games earlier this season as punishment for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. His first game back was last Sunday, a win over the Panthers.
