Watch: Bucs’ Antonio Brown rips off jersey, leaves field mid-game vs. Jets

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated January 2, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Antonio Brown had three receptions against the Jets before he left the field.
Antonio Brown had three receptions against the Jets before he left the field.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

During the third quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Jets game, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands, and walked off the field.

The Bucs were down, 24-10, at the moment Brown left the field.

Watch here:

Teammate Mike Evans could be seen trying to calm him down on the sideline before Brown decided to ditch his jersey and shoulder pads and exit the field.

Brown, a former Patriots receiver (for about 10 days), had three catches for 26 yards before exiting the game.

He had missed three games earlier this season as punishment for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. His first game back was last Sunday, a win over the Panthers.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

