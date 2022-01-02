Watch: Bucs’ Antonio Brown rips off jersey, leaves field mid-game vs. Jets

The Bucs were down, 24-10, at the moment Brown left the field.

During the third quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Jets game, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands, and walked off the field.

Teammate Mike Evans could be seen trying to calm him down on the sideline before Brown decided to ditch his jersey and shoulder pads and exit the field.

Brown, a former Patriots receiver (for about 10 days), had three catches for 26 yards before exiting the game.

He had missed three games earlier this season as punishment for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. His first game back was last Sunday, a win over the Panthers.

