Boston port served by the largest-ever cargo ship to visit the city

The 1,100-foot-long Ever Fortune visited the Conley cargo terminal in South Boston on Sunday, the first of the larger ships that the Massachusetts Port Authority is hoping to attract with a massive expansion of the terminal and harbor-dredging project.

The Ever Fortune is being used by the Ocean Alliance consortium to transport goods between the East Coast and Asia. Ocean Alliance had suspended its weekly service to the port of Boston in November, because congestion at the Savannah, Ga., port was creating scheduling problems. The ship is registered to Evergreen Marine, a member of Ocean Alliance.

The ship is the first to arrive in Boston with a capacity of 12,000 TEUs, a measurement used to determine cargo capacity. For this ship, that means it has enough room for the equivalent of 12,000 20-foot-long shipping containers. Before its expansion, the Conley’s capacity maxed out at 10,000 TEUs, because of the limited heights of its cranes and depths in the harbor channel.