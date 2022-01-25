Voters in 12 communities approve funding for new tech high school in Wakefield

Voters in the 12 communities that send students to Northeast Metropolitan Vocational Technical High School in Wakefield on Tuesday approved a referendum for the construction of a new $317.4 million school building, school officials said.
“We are deeply grateful to the voters in our 12 sending communities for their participation in today’s vote, their collective support of a new school building, and for securing a vision for a 21st-century career technical education that will position our students for success after graduation.” Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement.
The vote total was not disclosed in the statement. A special election was held Tuesday in the 12 communities served by the district: Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn.
The project, which is funded with a $140.8 million grant from the state’s school building authority, would replace the existing school that was built in 1968. The 390,000 square foot new school will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, technology and programming space, officials said.
The building would also bring the campus into compliance with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.
DiBarri said feedback from the Northeast community was integral for the proposed project to be created by a group of School Committee and community members while being cost-effective for taxpayers.
“Our work is just beginning. We welcome community feedback as we refine this project, and look forward to the day we celebrate a new chapter for Northeast Metro Tech.” DiBarri said.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.