Voters in 12 communities approve funding for new tech high school in Wakefield

Voters in the 12 communities that send students to Northeast Metropolitan Vocational Technical High School in Wakefield on Tuesday approved a referendum for the construction of a new $317.4 million school building, school officials said.

“We are deeply grateful to the voters in our 12 sending communities for their participation in today’s vote, their collective support of a new school building, and for securing a vision for a 21st-century career technical education that will position our students for success after graduation.” Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement.

The vote total was not disclosed in the statement. A special election was held Tuesday in the 12 communities served by the district: Chelsea, Malden, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Saugus, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn.