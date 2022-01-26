Fire in Brookline now being investigated as potential arson

A fire that damaged a home and injured one firefighter in Brookline Tuesday morning is now being investigated as a potential case of arson, police said on Facebook.

Police said the “suspicious fire/potential arson” took place at 89 Woodland Road between 12:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Brookline police and fire departments are investigating, along with State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Brookline police said in the Facebook post, “The Detective Division has reason to believe that a person of interest was walking in the neighborhood of Pine Road, Woodland Road, Glenoe Road and Hammond Street during this time frame” and asked for neighbors to submit any surveillance video they might have.