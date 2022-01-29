Snow emergencies in effect throughout region with storm underway

A big snowstorm is passing through New England this weekend. Here are resources, FAQs, and live updates from throughout the region.
Here’s the latest:
Coastal flood warning issued for parts of Eastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands — 5:42 a.m.
By Shannon Larson
The risk for coastal flooding has increased around the morning high tide, the National Weather Service said.
Coastal flood warnings are in effect across the coast of Eastern Massachusetts and on Cape Cod and the Islands. As much as 2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for coastal roads in these areas.
[450 AM Sat | Coastal Flooding] The risk for coastal flooding has increased around the Saturday AM high tide. Coastal Flood Warnings are now in effect, with as much as two ft of inundation above ground level expected for coastal roads in eastern MA, Cape Cod and the Islands. pic.twitter.com/JnykyCuzoe— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 29, 2022
Snow begins falling, coating streets early on in storm — 4:00 a.m.
By Shannon Larson
The flakes began falling early throughout Massachusetts, including in Boston and Newburyport.
Both residents and forecasters shared images of the weather conditions on social media, which showed a layer of snow already coating roads.
The Boston Public Works Department said on Twitter shortly after 3:00 a.m. that it had deployed 500 pieces of equipment to treat and clear the city’s streets.
“Our crews and contractors will be working through the night/weekend, so help us out by staying off the roads,” the department said.
With the #snow falling in the @CityOfBoston, we currently have 500 pieces of equipment treating and clearing #BostonStreets. Our crews and contractors will be working through the night/weekend, so help us out by staying off the roads. #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/lS2nYq7npg— Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) January 29, 2022
Good Morning! 3am conditions in #Boston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E5SbdYozVV— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 29, 2022
Crews at work on route 128 south with a layer of snow already on the highway. Headed to Scituate. See you on #wbz at 5 am. pic.twitter.com/reNkLCmCOR— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 29, 2022
Light coating & winds kicking up at 3:30 in Newburyport pic.twitter.com/CHaUM4cNEh— Laurie Webber (@MusicWebb) January 29, 2022
The snow is falling and the roads are now covered with snow in Boston around Copley Square. So far the wind isn’t a factor. @KatieBraceNews & I will have live reports all AM on @NBC10Boston starting at 5. #noreaster #nbc10boston #blizzard2022 #Blizzard #necn #TelemundoNI pic.twitter.com/K6PTl4XQCX— Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) January 29, 2022
4:15am Boston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Hxlwezmmvk— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 29, 2022
MassDOT deploys equipment, implements travel ban on state’s interstate highways — 3:00 a.m.
By Shannon Larson
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced on Twitter early Saturday morning that it was implementing a travel ban on the state’s highways between 6 a.m. and midnight for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers in anticipation of the severe weather forecast.
The department also said that it had deployed 2,034 pieces of equipment in snow and ice operations. MassDOT urged drivers to stay off the roads.
Due to the forecast, MassDOT is implementing a travel ban on the state’s interstate highways Saturday between 6am-midnight for tractor trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. pic.twitter.com/EnUzZ1sXOM— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
MassDOT has 2034 pieces of equipment currently deployed statewide in snow & ice operations.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
Our plows are gearing up for a long weekend ahead! ❄️ 🧂— MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) January 29, 2022
For your safety and the safety of our crew, please stay off the roads. #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/E0wwX5YTlk
More than 5,000 flights canceled as East Coast braces for heavy snowfall — 1:36 a.m.
By The New York Times
A powerful winter storm was bearing down on a wide swath of the East Coast early Saturday, hours after it prompted the governors of New York and New Jersey to issue emergency declarations and forced the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights.
As of 1 a.m., snow had been falling in New York and New Jersey for several hours. No major power outages had been reported in the Northeast. Yet people up and down the coast were bracing for heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power failures.
In the Boston area, meteorologists were predicting high winds, at times approaching hurricane force, and up to 2 feet of snow.
The National Weather Service said that heavy snowfall would be concentrated over the southern coast of New Jersey from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. and over parts of New England later in the morning. It predicted that areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see “whiteout conditions” and as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour.
“Plenty more snow is on the way,” the service’s Boston office said on Twitter, in a post that showed a picture of its snowy parking lot.
[100 AM Sat] Sharing a photo from our office as steady light snows are falling and our driveway is already coated! Plenty more snow is on the way. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/lDaG8m05VQ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 29, 2022
Amtrak and MBTA cancel, modify train service for weekend snow storm — 6:40 p.m.
By Madison Mercado, Globe Correspondent
Amtrak and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have canceled or modified train service due to the upcoming storm throughout New England, officials said.
Changes to some MBTA subway lines and commuter rails will be in effect through the next week, MBTA officials said in a statement.
Shuttles on the Green Line E, Mattapan Line and above ground portion of the Green Line D will be replaced by shuttle busses all day Saturday.
Baker, officials urge drivers to stay off the roads Saturday as storm sets in — 6:06 p.m.
By Nick Stoico, Globe Correspondent
Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials urged drivers to stay off the road on Saturday when a potentially historic winter storm is expected to hit southern New England, dropping more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Baker asked residents to ride out the storm at home and avoid travel “unless it’s an emergency or you have some very essential and absolute reason for being out.”
“This kind of storm is nothing new for Massachusetts, but we have not had one like this for quite a while and everybody needs to take it very seriously,” Baker said. “Avoid going out if you can, and be sure to check up on your neighbors who may need help during the storm.”
As winter storm approaches, McKee announces travel ban on R.I. roads Saturday — 4:44 p.m.
By Brian Amaral, Globe Staff
Governor Dan McKee said he was banning motor vehicles starting at 8 a.m. Saturday until at least 8 p.m. as a major winter storm approaches the state.
McKee also said tractor trailers will be banned for a more extensive period of time: 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Also, all RIPTA routes has been canceled and state-run testing and vaccination sites will be closed.
“The best way to handle this storm is to stay home tomorrow,” McKee said at a news conference at the state Emergency Management Agency in Cranston.
City works to find warm shelter for homeless people — 4:40 p.m.
By Milton Valencia, Globe staff
City crews and social workers who provide aid to area homeless people will head out in vans for as long as their safety allows Friday and during Saturday’s expected blizzard conditions to urge those living on the streets to seek shelter, officials said.
“These vans do wonders, they really work with our unsheltered populations to get them into shelter,” Sheila Dillon, the city’s chief of housing, said Friday. “Those vans will be operational, unless they can’t be.”
Still, Dillon urged residents to call 911 if they see anyone on the streets who looks vulnerable, immobile or underdressed. In spite of the city’s efforts to bring people to shelter, some people — including those who suffer from mental illness — may resist.
16 TV shows to binge during a blizzard — 3:55 p.m.
By Matthew Gilbert, Globe staff
You’ve gotten your recipes out and clawed your way through the supermarket, you’ve gotten the shovels from the basement, and you’ve gone to the liquor or weed store for supplies. Now it’s time to think about a viewing plan, so that you’ll have a few options for the duration of the snowstorm. You won’t be able to go out, but you’ll be able to visit all kinds of places with the loyal help of your remote control. Here are a few binge recommendations — comedies, thrillers, dramas, and exactly one pandemic tale.
Preparing for the storm? Here’s a checklist of what you need. — 3:43 p.m.
By Emily Sweeney, Globe staff
A powerful nor’easter is on the way, but there’s still time to make preparations before the snow arrives early Saturday morning. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency put out a checklist of emergency supplies that you should have on hand, and the Duxbury Fire Department also tweeted out a handy list of items that will help you ride out what could be a historic storm. Here are some of the most important things you should do to be prepared.
Live weather updates from Boston-area meteorologists — 11:05 a.m.
By Globe staff
With severe weather in the forecast, here’s a look at what to expect, according to Boston-area meteorologists.
Snow emergency, parking ban will be in place in Boston as major nor’easter approaches — 11:00 a.m.
By John Ellement
Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency ahead of the forecasted storm that is expected to begin early Saturday morning and continue into Sunday. A parking ban will take effect starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.
‘Save some for neighbors’: As shoppers head to markets before winter wallop, store officials ask for patience — 10:45 a.m.
By Emily Sweeney, Globe staff, Matt Yan, Globe correspondent
For some customers rushing to supermarkets Friday ahead of what looks to be a major snowstorm, that last-minute shopping trip may be more frustrating than usual because of supply chain issues and tight staffing.
Forecasters invoke Blizzard of ’78 as preparations for weekend storm intensify — 10:30 a.m.
By John Ellement, Globe staff
Officials were preparing plows, trucks, and hashtags Friday as the region awaited a potentially historic nor’easter that has meteorologists invoking the specter of the cataclysmic Blizzard of ’78.
The NWS Friday morning expanded its blizzard warning to cover Eastern Massachusetts, stretching to the outskirts of Worcester to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the entire state of Rhode Island.
Winds could reach 70 miles an hour, snowfall could total 2 feet or more, and whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous, if not impossible.
Blizzard warning expanded, some communities could see 20 inches or more of snow — 10:05 a.m.
By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff
Massachusetts is bracing for a snowstorm that could bring more than 20 inches to some communities in the eastern part of the state, with blizzard conditions expected in much of Eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said.
The “significant winter storm” is expected to arrive after midnight and stick around through Saturday night. It will bring heavy snow, possibly damaging winds, and coastal flooding, with the greatest snowfall amounts expected across Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Forecast: A possibly historic storm is headed toward New England; accumulation in some spots may be staggering — 6:47 a.m.
By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent
Plan on being inside all day Saturday and the first part of Sunday. When all is said and done, it won’t be surprising if some spots see 3 feet of snow within heavy bands passing through the region on Saturday. In general, Greater Boston will see 18 to 28 inches.
Snowstorms and blizzards are nothing new to New England, but the intensity of this storm could be what we all remember. The largest amount of January snowfall in Boston was 24.6 inches, a record set in 2015, and the biggest snowfall of all time occurred on Presidents’ Day weekend in 2003 with 27.6 inches of snow.