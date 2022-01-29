Snow emergencies in effect throughout region with storm underway

A big snowstorm is passing through New England this weekend. Here are resources, FAQs, and live updates from throughout the region.

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Coastal flood warning issued for parts of Eastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands — 5:42 a.m.

By Shannon Larson

The risk for coastal flooding has increased around the morning high tide, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect across the coast of Eastern Massachusetts and on Cape Cod and the Islands. As much as 2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for coastal roads in these areas.

Snow begins falling, coating streets early on in storm — 4:00 a.m.

By Shannon Larson

The flakes began falling early throughout Massachusetts, including in Boston and Newburyport.

Both residents and forecasters shared images of the weather conditions on social media, which showed a layer of snow already coating roads.

The Boston Public Works Department said on Twitter shortly after 3:00 a.m. that it had deployed 500 pieces of equipment to treat and clear the city’s streets.

“Our crews and contractors will be working through the night/weekend, so help us out by staying off the roads,” the department said.

MassDOT deploys equipment, implements travel ban on state’s interstate highways — 3:00 a.m.

By Shannon Larson

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced on Twitter early Saturday morning that it was implementing a travel ban on the state’s highways between 6 a.m. and midnight for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers in anticipation of the severe weather forecast.

The department also said that it had deployed 2,034 pieces of equipment in snow and ice operations. MassDOT urged drivers to stay off the roads.

More than 5,000 flights canceled as East Coast braces for heavy snowfall — 1:36 a.m.

By The New York Times

A powerful winter storm was bearing down on a wide swath of the East Coast early Saturday, hours after it prompted the governors of New York and New Jersey to issue emergency declarations and forced the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights.

As of 1 a.m., snow had been falling in New York and New Jersey for several hours. No major power outages had been reported in the Northeast. Yet people up and down the coast were bracing for heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power failures.

In the Boston area, meteorologists were predicting high winds, at times approaching hurricane force, and up to 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service said that heavy snowfall would be concentrated over the southern coast of New Jersey from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. and over parts of New England later in the morning. It predicted that areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see “whiteout conditions” and as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour.

“Plenty more snow is on the way,” the service’s Boston office said on Twitter, in a post that showed a picture of its snowy parking lot.

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Amtrak and MBTA cancel, modify train service for weekend snow storm — 6:40 p.m.

By Madison Mercado, Globe Correspondent

Amtrak and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have canceled or modified train service due to the upcoming storm throughout New England, officials said.

Changes to some MBTA subway lines and commuter rails will be in effect through the next week, MBTA officials said in a statement.

Shuttles on the Green Line E, Mattapan Line and above ground portion of the Green Line D will be replaced by shuttle busses all day Saturday.