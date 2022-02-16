US is moving toward time when ‘COVID isn’t a crisis,’ White House officials say, as CDC reviews guidance

Citing at-home tests, masks, treatments for COVID-19, and the fact that about 75 percent of US adults are fully vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a press briefing that Biden administration officials are planning for a time when the virus “isn’t a crisis, but is something we can protect against and treat.”

As COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to fall after the Omicron variant fueled a rapid surge, Biden administration officials said Wednesday that the country is moving into a period when the virus “isn’t a crisis,” and the CDC may soon change its recommendations.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Omicron cases are declining and suggested the agency may soon update its COVID-19 guidance.

“We are all cautiously optimistic about the trajectory we are on,” Walensky said. “Things are moving in the right direction, but we want to remain vigilant to do all we can so that this trajectory continues.

Walensky added that hospital capacity and the ability of hospitals to treat people in emergencies needs to be considered as an important metric moving forward.

“We are assessing the most important factors based on where we are in the pandemic and will soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals,” Walensky said. “We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen.”

The CDC currently recommends that people wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial COVID-19 transmission. In recent weeks, multiple states rolled back their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continued to drop. On Tuesday, Massachusetts loosened its recommendation on indoor masking, now suggesting that among fully vaccinated people, only those at higher risk for the virus should wear masks indoors.

But even as multiple states drop or loosen mask rules, the US is still seeing large volumes of cases and deaths every day.

Walensky said that the current seven-day average of COVID-19 cases stood at about 147,000 cases per day, a 40 percent decrease from last week. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 9,500 per day, and the seven-day average of deaths stood at about 2,200 per day, both metrics that have seen declines from the previous weeks.

