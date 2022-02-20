CEO Gerngross resigns from Waltham biotech working on COVID-19 antibody treatment

Less than two years after founding a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody company, Tillman Gerngross said Friday he would resign from his role as chief executive of Adagio Therapeutics.

Gerngross informed the chair of the company’s board of directors that he “agreed in principle” to leave the firm, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing did not mention whether Gerngross would remain on the company’s board.

The Waltham biotech’s chief operating officer, David Hering, will assume the role of interim CEO. Hering, an executive who previously worked on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, said in a statement that Adagio will provide “further detail around this succession, as well as business updates, in the near term.”