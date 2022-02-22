Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2; Biden to speak about Russia

Here’s what you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine situation — 12:36 p.m.

Russia is making increasingly aggressive moves toward neighboring Ukraine as the US says that troops have invaded eastern portions of the country. Here, we’ll round up the latest developments.

By Martin Finucane, Globe staff

Alarms are being raised that a Russian attack on Ukraine could happen at any moment. Here is a quick briefing, based on Globe wire services and major media reports, on what you need to know.

What are the latest developments?

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in Eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially resisting using that term. President Biden said an invasion would result in US sanctions, and he is set to speak on Tuesday afternoon.

Parliament grants permission for Putin to use force outside Russia — 11:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers gave President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were, and Ukraine and its Western allies have said Russian troops have been fighting in the region since the separatist conflict erupted in 2014. Moscow denies those allegations.

Ukraine-Russia: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2 — 6:16 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

US and others blast Russia at emergency UN Security Council meeting — 12:01 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The United States and allied nations sought to isolate Russia on Monday at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting over the Ukraine crisis, calling Moscow’s recognition of two separatist regions and the deployment of Russian troops to them a blunt defiance of international law that risks war.

The unusual late-evening meeting of the Council was requested by Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, escalating a conflict that Western officials warn could explode into one of the biggest armed clashes in Europe since World War II. The UN meeting quickly turned into a diplomatic rebuke of Russia’s actions, which were roundly condemned as a violation of the United Nations Charter and the sanctity of national borders.

Putin calls Ukrainian statehood a fiction. History suggests otherwise. — 11:44 p.m.

By The New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine — In his speech to the Russian nation on Monday, President Vladimir Putin buoyed his case for codifying the cleavage of two rebel territories from Ukraine by arguing that the very idea of Ukrainian statehood was a fiction.

With a conviction of an authoritarian unburdened by historical nuance, Putin declared Ukraine an invention of Bolshevik revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin, who he said had mistakenly endowed Ukraine with a sense of statehood by allowing it autonomy within the newly created Soviet state.