Boston City Council to weigh protest restrictions

The City Council’s committee on government operations was set to consider the proposal at a remote hearing at 10 a.m. Monday , when the public will have an opportunity to offer feedback. The measure requires approval from the council. Council President Ed Flynn has signaled he supports it, saying last month that “public protests at people’s homes must have reasonable limits.”

Wu, whose quiet Roslindale home has become the site of near-daily 7 a.m. protests over her vaccine mandates, last month proposed a city ordinance that would bar demonstrations at private homes between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. The ordinance would apply to any private residence, not just the homes of elected officials.

The Boston City Council on Monday will hear testimony on an ordinance that would restrict the hours when protesters may hold demonstrations at private residences, considering a proposal by Mayor Michelle Wu at a morning committee hearing.

The ordinance spotlights the competing pressures facing public officials in this time of heightened political tension: respecting protesters’ First Amendment rights and maintaining a good quality of life in city neighborhoods. That debate, taking place across the country, has sparked moves in other cities and legislation on Beacon Hill that would prohibit demonstrations within 100 yards of elected officials’ homes. Courts have held that limited restrictions on the time, place, and manner of protests can be constitutional under certain circumstances. To be lawful, protest limitations must be applied and enforced equally, not weaponized only against demonstrators with a certain point of view, legal experts said.

The protests against Wu have continued even as the city begins to roll back some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Just last week, Boston public health officials voted to rescind the city’s COVID-19 public health emergency on April 1 and took their first crucial step toward ending the mask requirement in city schools. A proof-of-vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues lifted last month as the city’s COVID-19 metrics improved.

But Wu’s push for a vaccine mandate for city workers — the measure that has sparked perhaps the most vehement protests against her — continues. Last month, city authorities said they were filing an appeal of a court ruling that blocked enforcement of the requirement for a trio of public safety unions. The mandate has yet to be enforced amid the legal battle and other delays.

On Friday morning, protesters disrupted what was intended to be a light Instagram live appearance when Wu joined a public works crew fixing a pothole in Charlestown. What appeared to be at most a handful of demonstrators, some of whom held signs, showed up with a megaphone, chanting “Shame on Wu!”

The heckling continued as a crew shoveled asphalt into a cavity in the road. At times during the 11-minute livestream, the demonstrators’ voices drowned out Wu, who was asking public works employees questions about the work.

One speaker with the megaphone yelled at Wu, criticizing what she called her “unlawful, unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

The shouts went on: “She doesn’t care about constituents!” “Fake smile Michelle, fake smile Michelle!” “Unmask the kids!” “You’re a carpetbagger from Chicago!”

Similar anti-Wu rhetoric appeared in the chat of the livestream, where some Wu supporters pushed back.

“Funny I don’t remember any other Boston mayor being yelled at like this before,” commented one user.

A spirited debate is expected at Monday’s hearing, which is likely to draw protesters who oppose the new restrictions.

The proposed ordinance would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas, just demonstrations that are directed at individual residences or residents. If it passes, violators could be punished with a fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third or subsequent offenses.

If passed, Wu’s proposal would effectively delay by two hours the permissible start time of the noisy demonstrations outside her home. Currently, Boston’s local restrictions on noise effectively restrict demonstrators from loud protests before 7 a.m. or after 11 p.m.

The protesters outside Wu’s home stop shouting after the mayor departs for City Hall. Since she typically leaves before 9 a.m., the ordinance could mean the protesters have no opportunity to loudly demonstrate while she is still home.

Protests also are supposed to remain quieter than 70 decibels, a threshold neighbors say the demonstrators outside Wu’s home often exceed.

