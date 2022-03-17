Warriors star Stephen Curry injured in loss to Celtics

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said after the game. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game. We’re good, but I thought it was a dangerous play. I just let him know.”

Curry was hurt after Celtics guard Marcus Smart rolled onto his leg while chasing a loose ball. Soon after, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Smart had a verbal altercation related to the play.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday’s game vs the Celtics in the second quarter because of a foot injury.

Curry underwent an MRI after the game and the results were not immediately known. Smart described his postgame conversation with Kerr as “definitely calmer” than the one that preceded it.

“He knows I’m never trying to hurt anybody,” Smart said. “He knows that since I’ve got in this league, I’ve been sacrificing my body for the better of my team and my teammates. So I get it. I understand. I hate to see it happen to anybody, especially playing and doing your job. I hate to see any injury, so I hope Steph’s all right. We looked at it. I didn’t even see him, just saw the ball, I dove on the ball, and tried to make a play. And unfortunately that occurred, so I’m really down right now about it.”

The Celtics defeated the Warriors, 110-88. Curry played 14 minutes and scored 3 points.

