Bruno Mars to open new MGM Music Hall at Fenway in September

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com .

Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars is set to open MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a new 5,000-seat music venue next to Fenway Park. The “Leave the Door Open” superstar will have a three-night run on Sept. 7, 9, and 11, according to an announcement Tuesday from Mars’s representatives.

Located at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is billed as a multi-purpose performing arts center, occupying roughly 91,500 square feet on four levels.

Last week, Lil Nas X also announced a stop at the venue on Sept. 18 as part of his “Lil Nas X Long Live Montero” world tour.

Mars and Anderson .Paak, who formed the duo Silk Sonic, took home a bevy of Grammy Awards last month. Silk Sonic’s song and album “Leave the Door Open” claimed multiple awards, including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, and best R&B song.

