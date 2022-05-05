Jay Pandolfo to be new coach for Boston University men’s hockey team

Boston University is naming Jay Pandolfo its next coach of the men’s hockey team, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told the Globe. Pandolfo and athletic director Drew Marrochello met with the team Thursday morning, with the school expected to announce the move in the afternoon.

Pandolfo, 47, will become the 13th coach in the program’s history. He served as associate head coach last season after spending the previous seven years in the Bruins organization.

The Burlington native was a standout for the Terriers from 1992-96, totaling 79 goals and 90 assists as BU went to four straight Frozen Fours, winning the 1995 national championship. His hiring means that a Terrier has now held the head coaching role in all but one season since the end of World War II.