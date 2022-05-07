Live updates: Marcus Smart to start for Celtics as they take on Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 3

The series shifts to Fiserv Forum for Games 3 and 4, which is on Monday.

The Celtics and the Bucks will face off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday. You can watch on ABC.

Marcus Smart will start for the Celtics after missing Game 2 due to a thigh contusion suffering Game 1.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis from Milwaukee. Follow along below.

11 years sober, former Celtic Vin Baker turns his attention to helping others as Bucks assistant — 2:35 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Nestling his 6-foot-11-inch frame behind the Milwaukee bench at Fiserv Forum, Vin Baker already felt the thrill of victory, the reward for his perseverance and discipline even before the Bucks faced the Bulls in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Baker, 50, a Bucks assistant coach, team mentor, and guide, was celebrating 11 years clean and sober that Sunday afternoon. In his mind, he is already winning, surviving a 15-year descent from All-Star and franchise cornerstone to an alcoholic who lost all of his NBA earnings and dignity.

His story is not a tragedy, however. Baker’s return to respectability included a stint as a Starbucks employee. He served lattes in a small-town Connecticut coffee shop while embracing humility, faith, and self-respect that fostered his resurrection.

“Yes! I say that every time, I was just like everybody else once upon a time,” he said. “When it started for me, I developed into an alcoholic just like any other person; once it starts to become part of your life, it’s alcoholism.

“Initially for me, it was the lifestyle. I was in Seattle, we just won 61 games, I had just been named All-NBA Second Team, so this is what we do — we go out, we party, we go to Cancun. It never crossed my mind that at this point this could become an issue, a life-and-death issue.

“That’s how it started for me, and one day I woke up and I started having withdrawals. I was just partying and it was normal and now it feels like I just need to do this every single day.”

Read the full story here.

George Hill will make his postseason debut — 2:15 p.m.

Unless something changes between now and tip-off, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expects point guard George Hill to be available on a minutes restriction for Game 3. Hill last played April 8, when he suffered an abdominal sprain against Detroit. In 54 regular-season games this year, Hill averaged 6.2 points and 2.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.

“Obviously, this time of year, if you’re playing, you have to be ready to go,” Budenholzer said. “Whatever the minutes are, you have to be physically ready, mentally ready, and be at your best. We feel George is there.”

Marcus Smart is starting for the Celtics — 2:05 p.m.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is officially available for Game 3, coach Ime Udoka confirmed. Smart was initially listed as probable after missing Game 2 with a right quad contusion. He will return to his spot in the starting lineup with no minutes restriction.

Smart said Thursday there was “strong likelihood” that he would return.

“We’re just dealing with the last part of it, and that’s getting that restriction off the knee and the joint,” Smart said. “So I feel once that goes away, I should be back to myself, because everything else is healing up the right way and that’s the last part, so just got to deal with it.”

Smart was hurt after taking several hits to the quad area during the Celtics’ Game 1 loss. He said the team has taken extra precautions because the injury is in the same spot as the one that caused him to miss six games in January.

Having three days off between Games 2 and 3 helped.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.