‘Too much mustard’: DJ Steve Aoki airmails first pitch at Fenway

The pitch sailed way high onto the netting over the seats behind home plate. Fans gasped and laughed at the wild throw, and some in the sports world called it one of the worst first pitches in MLB history. Yeesh.

The world-renowned DJ threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday night ahead of the Red Sox-Astros game . Or at least he attempted to.

“That’s worse than 50 Cent’s!” Tom Caron of NESN said during the broadcast, comparing the throw to the rapper’s notorious 2014 pitch ahead of a Mets-Pirates game, widely considered one of the worst of all time. Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen had a comparable moment at Tropicana Field in 2021, bouncing the ball wide. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at a 2020 Washington Nationals game wasn’t great either.

Aoki even had fun with the moment.

“I’ll stick to throwing [cake],” he said on Instagram, a reference to his electronic dance track “Cake Face” and the frosted confections he sometimes hurls into crowds at his shows.

The reactions online were ruthless.

“Steve Aoki absolutely yeeted this first pitch,” one wag tweeted.

“The worst first pitch in baseball history now belongs to Steve Aoki,” another said.

Some thought the fly ball wasn’t an accident.

“I think he did that on purpose ... that was predetermined,” said NESN sports commentator and former Sox player Will Middlebrooks.

Aoki performed in Boston at Big Night Live over the weekend. The artist was active on his Instagram Monday, posting updates from Fenway Park, including getting pre-first-pitch tips from Sox pitcher Matt Barnes. He posted another video of the first pitch to his story with the caption “too much mustard.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.