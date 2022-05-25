All victims of the Texas shooting were in the same fourth-grade classroom, official says

It was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012.

A gunman on Tuesday killed 19 children and 2 teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

May 25, 2022

Schools nationwide adding counseling, security — 11:40 a.m.

By the Associated Press

HARTFORD — Schools around the country have increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.

In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.

“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”

Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.

“Last night, I hugged my two kids a little tighter,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “This morning, I gave them an extra kiss before sending them off to school. ... How many more must die in our schools, in our supermarkets and in our streets before the U.S. Congress acts to help address this carnage?”

Schumer calls out GOP opposition to gun control legislation — 11:20 a.m.

By the Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decades-long opposition to gun control legislation.

“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”

The Democrats’ desperate pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.

Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers. “If we can’t find a good, strong bill that has bipartisan support, we will continue to pursue this issue on our own,” he said.

How to talk to kids about gun violence — 11:14 a.m.

By Kara Baskin, Globe Staff

I originally wrote this column a year ago, after mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. Since then, absolutely nothing has changed: Yesterday, 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

As parents, we walk a constant tightrope between shelter and rage. There is the desire to protect our children, to preserve innocence, the one true currency of youth. We send them off each day with blind faith, hoping that today isn’t their turn. Until actual change arrives, we’re left to teach them how to cope with the unthinkable. So, yet again, here’s how.

Parkland father say he feels physical pain for Texas parents — 10:54 a.m.

By The Associated Press

A man whose 15-year-old son was killed in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, said Wednesday that he’s in physical pain thinking of what parents of children killed at a Texas elementary school are going through.

“I know what those families had to endure sitting in a room waiting to hear that their child is laying in a school on a floor. It is heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” Tom Hoyer said as he stood outside the courtroom in Fort Lauderdale where jury selection for the penalty trail for the murderer, Nikolas Cruz, is underway.

“I hope their journey through all of this is a lot faster than ours,” Hoyer said as his voice broke and his knees shook.

His son Luke was among 14 students and three staff members killed on Valentine’s Day 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Gunman bought guns shortly after his 18th birthday, according to law enforcement briefing — 10:47 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.

He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.

Officers recovered one of the rifles from the gunman’s truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says he dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, born in Uvalde, calls for action to control ‘epidemic’ of mass shootings — 10:41 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He responded by calling on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.

“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

There have been more mass shootings than days of the year in 2022 — 10:33 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

According to the Gun Violence Archive, an organization that tracks gun injuries and deaths, as of Tuesday there were 212 shootings that injured or killed more than four people so far this year.

After Texas shooting, Mass. schools and police departments vow support for students and teachers — 10:28 a.m.

By John R. Ellement and Adria Watson, Globe Staff

Leaders of public schools and police departments across Massachusetts vowed to support students and teachers in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting.

In social media postings and in e-mails to parents, police chiefs said they had dispatched officers to some schools in hopes of making their communities feel safer as the nation reels from the murder of at least 19 elementary students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

All victims of the shooting were in the same fourth-grade classroom, official says — 10:17 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The gunman who killed 19 children and two adults inside an elementary school in Texas an elementary school carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

It “shows the intent of this evil person going into this school and having complete disregard for human life,’’ Olivarez told NBC’s “Today” show.

All the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself, Olivarez said on CNN.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that the shooter also also bought 375 rounds of ammunition, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed on the shooting.

Families mourn, wait for news in wake of Texas elementary school shooting — 9:45 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and two teachers.

By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde began to emerge. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” On the backside of the building, a woman stood by herself, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.

Trump to speak at NRA meeting in Texas days after school shooting — 9:04 a.m.

By The Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a forum at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston this Friday - about a four-hour drive from where a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed at least 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

The Memorial Day weekend event is the year’s largest for the gun lobby meeting after cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s set to take place over three days and “showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear,” according to its official website.

“The National Rifle Association is pleased to announce that former President Donald Trump will headline a star-studded cast of political heavyweights at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action,” the body said in a statement in May.

America, God take the guns from thee | Jeneé Osterheldt — 8:01 a.m.

By Jeneé Osterheldt, Globe Staff

This is one of the deadliest school shootings in American history, only second to Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six adults a decade ago.

This country was founded violently and since we won’t acknowledge it, teach it, and make a new way, violence is our lifestyle.

What we know about the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — 5:23 a.m.

By The Washington Post

A veteran educator whose dedication to a student with Down syndrome left a lasting impression. A jubilant 10-year-old whose dancing and joking lit up his family’s home. A fourth grader who had just made the honor roll.

The names of those slain by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday - including at least 19 children and two teachers - were only beginning to emerge in the hours afterward, as the grief-stricken community of 16,000 about 80 miles west of San Antonio tried to process what happened. Just days before summer vacation, an 18-year-old opened fire in a classroom, unleashing carnage not seen at a U.S. school in nearly a decade.

‘What are we doing?’ In wake of Texas school shooting, Obama, Connecticut Senators Blumenthal and Murphy invoke Sandy Hook — 1:23 a.m.

By Shannon Larson and Christina Prignano, Globe Staff

In his address to the nation Tuesday night on the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, President Biden recalled his visit as vice president in 2012 to Newtown, Conn., where a gunman killed 20 school children and six adults.

The president was not the only leader to reflect on the horror nearly 10 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as he made a plea for the United States to embrace gun control legislation.

Former president Barack Obama and Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal also invoked Sandy Hook in their comments about the latest deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

May 24, 2022

Mass. officials say Texas school shooting is ‘incomprehensible,’ call for gun reform — 8:50 p.m.

By Jeremy C. Fox, Maya Homan, and Madison Mercado, Globe Correspondents

The mass school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, that killed at least 19 children and two adults prompted a swift response on social media from public officials, law enforcement, and gun safety advocates in Massachusetts, who expressed horror, sadness, and frustration at the nation’s lack of gun control measures.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, the Legislature, Boston city councilors, local police departments, and others spoke out on Twitter and elsewhere about the Texas tragedy and the litany of mass shootings that have preceded it, each one followed by calls for change that has not come.

President Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas elementary school shooting — 8:50 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school.

Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House barely an hour after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bracketed by mass shootings in the U.S. He pleaded for action to address gun violence after years of failure — and bitterly blamed firearm manufacturers and their supporters for blocking legislation in Washington.

President Biden spoke to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House on Tuesday. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas elementary school rampage — 4:56 p.m.

By The Associated Press

An 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way,” an official said Wednesday, describing the latest in a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores.

Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack broke windows at the school in an effort to allow students and teachers inside to escape, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

Olivarez told CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. Eventually, the shooter was killed by law enforcement.