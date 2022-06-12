Game 61: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

After another bullpen collapse reminiscent of early-season struggles, the Red Sox can bounce back and take the series Sunday against the Mariners to close out a 10-game West Coast road trip.

Kutter Crawford will make the second start of his career, again out of necessity. He first took the ball against Cleveland in September during a Sox COVID outbreak, and will make another spot start Sunday as Alex Cora tries to scrape through the weekend without Garrett Whitlock and with the bullpen having seen heavy usage through the first two games of the series.

The Mariners will close the series behind reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, but the lefthander has rarely been at his best this season. Ray has allowed at least three earned runs in six innings or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a 6.11 earned run average in that span.