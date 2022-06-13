Shots fired near Charlestown High School graduation, no injuries reported

Police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired in Charlestown on Monday afternoon while a high school graduation ceremony was being held nearby.

Police responded at 3:56 p.m. to a 911 caller reporting shots fired in the area of Polk Street and Walford Way, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police spokesman.

The location is near Charlestown High School, which sits on Medford Street between Elm Street and Polk Street. The report of shots fired came as Charlestown High was holding its graduation ceremony on the field across Medford Street from the school.