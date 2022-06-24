Six things to know about young but competitive Celtics draft pick JD Davison

As a junior, he led Calhoun High in Letohatchee to the Class 2A title, including hitting a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. The next year, Davison and Calhoun returned to the semifinals but lost to Midfield despite a 45-point performance by Davison.

Davison, chosen with Boston’s only pick (second round, No. 53 overall), rose to prominence as a high-school star in Alabama, where he averaged 32.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as a senior and once posted a 29-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist, 11-steal quadruple-double.

The Celtics picked up an interesting player in Alabama point guard JD Davison in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Davison’s explosiveness and play-making earned him high-level offers, and he rose through the recruiting ranks quickly. By the time he was a senior, he was a 5-star athlete on Rivals, 24/7 Sports and ESPN.

ESPN gave him a 94 prospect rating and ranked him 15th overall in the country. He came from a small school of fewer than 200 students, but he was nationally regarded as one of the best prospects in the country when he went to Alabama as a freshman.

Other things to know about Davison:

He struggled in college

It’s normal for a talented player from a small high school going Division I, but it makes evaluating a player like Davison more complicated.

Davison turned the ball over often in the pick-and-roll. He finished with eight turnovers in a win over Tennessee and seven in a win over Drake and his assist-to-turnover ratio for the season was 4.2 to 2.9, which is reasonably high on one side and much too high on the other. He made 25 3-pointers but shot just 30.1 percent from deep and 72.8 percent from the free-throw line. For all of his clever passing and spring-loaded athleticism, his shot needs work.

“He’s 12 months removed from high school graduation, right?” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. “So he’s played one year of college basketball at a very high level on a good team, and with guys that were there who were good playmakers in their own right. He had some incredible games, and he had some games where he looked like a freshman.

The Celtics like Davison’s competitiveness

“We do think he has a good feel as far as getting the ball out of his hands quickly and finding the right people, especially on spot-ups,” Stevens said. “He’s very unselfish in that regard. But there are things he has to improve, as any 19-year-old would be. But we’re looking forward to helping him do that. That’s our task.”

Ever the former college coach, Stevens (perhaps reflexively) praised Alabama’s coaching staff.

“[Davison is] good competitor and obviously, I think, played in a really good program for really good coaches,” Stevens said.

By the numbers

Davison’s combine measurements were solid for a guard — 6 feet, 2.5 inches with a 6 feet, 6.5 inch wingspan. Scouting reports noted his motor and upside while questioning his jumper and his high turnovers.

Celtics had a good look

Stevens said Davison was one of two or three players the Celtics felt “pretty good about” as their pick neared. Still, the team hadn’t gotten a chance to work him out, partly because of their own hectic schedule until last week and partly due to Davison’s workout schedule.

Stevens — who said he was “well-versed” in what Davison brings to the table — saw him several times live and attended an Alabama practice last season.

He’s not ready for the NBA just yet

Stevens’s message to Davison seemed fairly specific: We believe in you and think we can develop you into an NBA player. Just don’t expect a lot of playing time right away.

The Celtics drafted Davison specifically because they have time to try to develop him into a rotation player, not because they expect him to compete for minutes on a team still processing its defeat in the NBA Finals.

“Now, it’s about making it so that he gets accustomed to the NBA game,” Stevens said. “Barring anything crazy here, he’s not going to have a ton of pressure to come in and impact us right away or move the needle for us. He’ll be able to compete for minutes just like anybody else.

“At the same time, he can grow, develop, focus his attention on improving. I think that’s really an important place to be for a young player. We’ve got a really good team.”

Summer league up next

Davison is going to play on the Celtics’ summer league team, which means Celtics fans will get their first look at him on July 7 in Las Vegas. He’ll meet up with the team for summer league practice before then.

For the Celtics’ development staff, the goal will now be to help a 19-year-old get ready for the grind of the NBA.

“This is a big life moment for him, and then in a couple of days you’re on a plane to Boston and in a whole new place,” Stevens said. “How do we help him really start off on the right foot?”