Sumner Tunnel is open this weekend

In a statement on Friday, the state Department of Transportation said its Highway Division opted to suspend work on the tunnel that was scheduled to begin Friday at 11 p.m. and end Monday at 5 a.m.

The Sumner Tunnel is undergoing an extensive restoration project where work is expected to go on through the fall of 2023. As part of the project’s first phase, the tunnel has been closed to travelers every weekend since June 10 and will continue to be closed on weekends into February of next year, except for holidays.

Transportation officials suspended work on the Sumner Tunnel this weekend to keep it open to travelers, after MBTA train service in downtown Boston was disrupted Friday due to a deteriorating support column beneath the Government Center Garage.

“The decision to suspend planned work was made to minimize any additional travel impacts created by the suspension of regular MBTA Orange and Green Line service in the area of Haymarket Station,” the statement said.

The project includes restoring the 88-year-old tunnel’s overhead arch and ceiling; painting the interior tunnel walls; installing new lights, utility conduits, and cables; and building a new roadway surface.

“While the Sumner Tunnel is in need of repairs, it remains safe for traffic to use,” MassDOT said in the statement.

The MBTA’s Orange and Green Line service in the area of Haymarket Square was shut down indefinitely after the developer overseeing the demolition of the Government Center Garage disclosed problems with the garage’s support system.

The support column, which has deteriorated due to years of water damage, is one of seven that holds up the garage and passes through the MBTA’s subterranean infrastructure near Haymarket Station.

In March, a demolition worker was killed after he fell nine stories while inside a heavy piece of machinery at the Government Center Garage, sending 110 tons of debris onto the ground just above tunnels for the Green and Orange Lines.

“Recent instances involving a construction site near the MBTA’s Haymarket Station have had no impact on the Sumner Tunnel’s structural integrity,” MassDOT said in its statement.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.