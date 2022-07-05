There have been at least 314 mass shootings so far in 2022. There have only been 186 days.

The rate of mass shootings so far this year is outpacing the number of days in the calendar year, according to an organization that tracks them.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 314 mass shooting incidents in 2022, for an average of about 1.7 per day. The tally includes the deadly rampage in Highland Park, Ill., in which a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.

But there were at least five other mass shooting incidents identified by the Gun Violence Archive on July 4 alone, including one in Boston. The organization counts any shooting in which four or more people are shot — excluding the shooter — as a mass shooting.