Two Worcester crisis pregnancy clinics vandalized, reports say

At the Clearway address, police said, three glass doors and two windows were smashed, and at the Problem Pregnancy location, blue and yellow paint was splashed on the building and two windows. The summaries referenced “words” painted on the sidewalk at both crime scenes; a police spokesperson declined to elaborate as both cases remain under investigation.

In summaries of both incident reports supplied to the Globe, Worcester police didn’t name the targeted facilities but said the vandalism at 358 Shrewsbury St., which houses the Clearway Clinic, was reported around 6:30 a.m., while vandalism at 495 Pleasant St., which houses Problem Pregnancy, was reported at approximately 8:40 a.m.

In a sign that tensions remain high following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade , vandals on Thursday targeted two Worcester crisis pregnancy centers , smashing windows and spray painting the phrase “Jane’s Revenge” on the sidewalks outside, according to police and published reports.

Photos posted to MassLive showed the perpetrators had sprayed the phrase “Jane’s Revenge” on the sidewalks outside both centers.

Advertisement

Crisis pregnancy centers like Clearway and Problem Pregnancy have experienced a spate of vandalism since a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked in May.

Shadowy groups calling themselves “Jane’s Revenge” and “Ruth Sent Us” have taken credit for spray-painting centers with messages such as, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” Pregnancy centers in Wisconsin and Buffalo were firebombed.

Abortion rights advocates are critical of such centers because they are, in many ways, the antithesis of abortion clinics. Run by antiabortion activists, crisis centers offer pregnancy tests, counseling, and baby supplies to encourage people to continue their pregnancies.

Critics charge the centers are not upfront about their intent to discourage abortions and mislead and manipulate vulnerable women, while abortion opponents say the 2,700 pregnancy centers across the country are doing invaluable work, despite the new risks.

Advertisement

Since 2016, “real-world data shows that compassion and decency are winning, with more than 800,000 precious babies saved,” said Charles A. Donovan, president of the antiabortion Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The directors of the Clearway and Problem Pregnancy centers in Worcester didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment Thursday.

Clearway’s website says it provides patients with “accurate medical information and important facts so you can make an informed decision. We are not an adoption agency, an abortion doctor or an obstetrical medical practice. We are specialists in pregnancy diagnosis and medical confirmation.”

The Problem Pregnancy website says it offers “free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasound, and abortion consultations,” adding that the center “does not perform or refer for abortions.”

In the past, abortion rights activists have tried to challenge pregnancy centers in court, sometimes losing legal challenges on free speech grounds. California tried to require pregnancy centers to post disclaimers that staff members were unlicensed, as well as information to help patients find an abortion.

But in 2018, the Supreme Court said California’s law violated the First Amendment by compelling the centers to engage in speech they found objectionable.

California, which like Massachusetts intends to preserve abortion access, recently released a consumer alert about pregnancy centers. And other municipalities, including Somerville, have adopted measures to prohibit deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers.

The Easthampton City Council on Wednesday deliberated on an ordinance, similar to the one in Somerville, that would ban deceptive advertising by the centers.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.