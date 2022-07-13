Catching up with Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who likes the way his new pieces fit into the lineup puzzle

The Celtics officially signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari after previously completing a trade with the Pacers for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon . Both players are expected to be key reserves, and their unique skill sets will give Udoka new combinations to tinker with.

LAS VEGAS — Celtics coach Ime Udoka was finally able to comment publicly on his team’s offseason moves Tuesday. But before he said anything, his smile said it all.

“Two veterans, experienced guys that will obviously solidify our bench a little bit more,” he said. “They’re guys that have been there, can add to our versatility across the board, and I just love who they are as people, as players. We really feel good about our depth now.”

The 6-foot-10 Gallinari is a dangerous 3-point shooter who played small forward for much of his career but has since become a productive power forward in smaller lineups. And Udoka said he envisions Gallinari even playing some center when the Celtics turn to highly skilled groups with five perimeter weapons.

“Smart, veteran guy you really have to account for,” he said. “He’s a guy on the scouting report who pretty much can give you 15 a night. So, does it a different way. Can shoot the ball, really cerebral player, but also can post up and alleviate some of the iso stuff when you want to just get a basket. So it adds a post-up component to us which we don’t always have. At this stage in his career he’s accepted that role and he’s flourished the last few years, so just another piece to the puzzle.”

Udoka said that when center Robert Williams or power forward Al Horford sit, Gallinari could easily slide into a starting role if needed.

Brogdon, meanwhile, gives Boston another versatile guard. Udoka said the team acquired guard Derrick White last February partly because he would instantly be effective at both ends of the court. Brogdon is viewed similarly.

“No matter the combination, we feel good about our ball-handlers,” Udoka said. “We feel good about their differences, but how they complement each other as well. The thing we liked about Derrick coming aboard was we didn’t lose a lot at either end, and I think Malcolm brings a lot of the same stuff. We know Marcus [Smart] does that already. We feel really good about those three playing together.”

While the core of Boston’s rotation appears set, the Celtics still have three open roster spots. Summer league players such as guard Brodric Thomas, center Mfiondu Kabengele, and forward Justin Jackson are stating their early cases here in Las Vegas this week.

Udoka reiterated that the team will likely fortify the bench by adding a center and a wing. It remains to be seen whether the Celtics will promote from within or look outside the organization.

“We’re just monitoring everything we’re doing here [in Las Vegas], taking a good look at our guys,” Udoka said. “Obviously, Sam [Hauser] has been signed already. For us, it’s best available wing, possibly. You always like to add shooting, but another big will be a premium for sure.”

While Udoka will have some input on those changes, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will have the final say. But Udoka now has his own personnel matters to handle after his top assistant, Will Hardy, was named the head coach of the Utah Jazz.

“Obviously bittersweet,” Udoka said. “Sad to see him go but understood that when I hired him, it was going to be short-lived. He’s had opportunities for the last few years and we did some good things this year. He got some exposure, and what I told him coming along was what the two years of me leaving San Antonio [to be an assistant with the 76ers and Nets] did for me. I think he’s experienced some of that this year in Boston, just got to grow as a coach and probably helped him throughout this process.”

Udoka said he plans to elevate assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, who also interviewed for Utah’s opening, to a lead bench role, and he added that player enhancement coach Evan Bradds is expected to join Hardy’s staff in Utah.

“Just want to continue to grow from within and have different ideas,” Udoka said. “Whoever we do decide to bring in, it’s someone we trust.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.