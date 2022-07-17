Third bear sighting reported in Wilmington

A third bear sighting was reported in Wilmington Sunday morning on West Street near Lowell Street after two sightings near Woburn Street were reported Saturday, police said.

Residents were asked to bring birdfeeders inside and secure their trash, Wilmington police said on Facebook.

“If the bear is unable to find food, it will move on,“ police said. “If you see the bear, please do not approach it or attempt to feed it.”