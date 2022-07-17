Third bear sighting reported in Wilmington

A third bear sighting was reported in Wilmington Sunday morning on West Street near Lowell Street after two sightings near Woburn Street were reported Saturday, police said.
Residents were asked to bring birdfeeders inside and secure their trash, Wilmington police said on Facebook.
“If the bear is unable to find food, it will move on,“ police said. “If you see the bear, please do not approach it or attempt to feed it.”
The previous sightings were reported near Woburn Street between the Interstate 93 overpass and Concord Street, Wilmington police said Saturday morning.
Residents in Tewksbury and Lowell were warned about a bear last weekend after multiple sightings.
If the bear is left alone, it will return to the forest on its own, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises. Crowds could scare and stress the bear, potentially sending it out into traffic or toward a group of people, officials cautioned.
Dogs should also be kept under control and away from bears, the agency said.
