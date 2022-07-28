In a surprise, Baker says taxpayers could receive ‘north of $2.5 billion’ in tax relief under little-known law

How much the state could ultimately hand back to taxpayers is unclear. But Baker said Thursday the state appears poised to trigger a 1986 voter-passed law that seeks to limit state tax revenue growth to the growth of total wages and salaries in the state.

The potential that the state will be required to give billions in credits has caught many off-guard on Beacon Hill, where lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a planned $1 billion package of tax breaks and rebates ahead of their final day of formal sessions on Sunday.

With state coffers overflowing, Massachusetts taxpayers could receive more than $2.5 billion in tax credits under an obscure 36-year-old law, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday, in a mid-summer surprise that could give residents an unexpected boost and scramble State House talks over tax relief.

Should revenue exceed that so-called “allowable” amount, taxpayers are then allowed credits equal to the excess amount. The state auditor is tasked with determining the final amount from the previous fiscal year each September.

The state has yet to release its final revenue numbers for the fiscal year that ended June 30. But with collections running more than 21 percent above projections to close May — prompting one estimate of a $3.6 billion budget surplus — Baker said Thursday that his administration believes the excess amount is “probably north of $2.5 billion.”

“These are sort of unprecedented increases in tax revenue,” Baker said Thursday after signing the state’s $52.7 billion state budget, “which is, in some ways, exactly what this thing was designated [to do], to ensure that people of Massachusetts participated in that windfall.”

Since the 1986 law was passed by voters, the cap was triggered just once, in fiscal year 1987, when revenues exceeded the allowable amount by $29.2 million, according to a state auditor report. The state ultimately issued $16.8 million in credits.

CommonWealth Magazine first reported Wednesday that the cap could be triggered.

Under the law, the credit would be applied to the “current personal income tax liability of all taxpayers on a proportional basis” to the tax liability from the previous tax year.

But Michael Heffernan, Baker’s budget chief, said the law is unclear in exactly how the state should issue those credits, suggesting the timing could be flexible. Baker also suggested the money returned to residents could be issued as rebates.

“We’re looking at what’s the quickest, most efficient way to get that money back to the taxpayers,” he said Thursday.

Baker described the development as a “fairly recent” one. Yet, how it could affect ongoing tax relief talks is unclear. The House and Senate have each passed different versions of a $1 billion tax relief package as part of a hulking economic development bill, including more than $500 million in one-time rebates to potentially millions of taxpayers.

The bills also feature a variety of permanent tax changes that would increase the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, raise the deduction renters can claim, and reshape the state’s estate tax, among other proposals.

Baker said Thursday he believes the state can absorb both the tax relief package and billions in other tax credits given the state’s flush coffers, the expected multibillion-dollar surplus, and the state’s record-high state savings account that, under the budget he signed Thursday, his administration estimates would grow to $8.4 billion.

“So yeah,” Baker said, “we think it’s affordable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





