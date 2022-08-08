Black bear spotted in Danvers, West Peabody

A black bear sighting was reported in Danvers on Sunday, according to the Danvers Police Department, just the latest in a series of summer bear sightings in the Commonwealth.
Police sent out a community alert on Facebook saying a black bear was spotted in the area of Centre Street on Sunday morning. The Environmental Police were notified, the statement said.
Police recommended that residents temporarily remove bird feeders and secure their trash until the bear is out of the area. Any resident who spots a bear is advised to go inside their home and contact the police.
Police linked a Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife webpage with an informational video about black bears and “how to avoid conflicts” with them.
“If you see a bear in your yard, teaching those bears that they need to maintain that fear of people is very important,” MassWildlife Black Bear Project Leader Laura Hajduk-Conlee said in the video.
The more bears get used to human food, the more it increases the likelihood that they lose their fear of humans, Hajduk-Conlee said. Making sure trash is in secure outbuildings instead of just a bag is key to keeping them away from human food.
In addition to the Danvers sighting, a bear sighting was also reported in West Peabody over the weekend.
Elaine Bain posted a video to Facebook, saying the black bear was spotted in West Peabody, in the vicinity of Corbeil Park and a nearby bike path.
The bear sightings come after sightings in Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Lowell last month.
