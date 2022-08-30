President Biden to visit Boston on Sept. 12 to tout infrastructure law

WASHINGTON—President Biden will travel to Boston on Sept. 12 to discuss the investments being made under the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed last year, according to a White House official.

There were no additional details about the visit, which comes as Biden is ramping up his travel to tout administration accomplishments ahead of the November congressional midterm elections. The president traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Tuesday to discuss his plan to reduce gun violence and will return to Pennsylvania Thursday to deliver a prime-time address from Philadelphia on the threats to democracy.

He’ll return again to the state, this time in Pittsburgh, on Monday and will continue on to Milwaukee to highlight workers on Labor Day.