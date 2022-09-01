Kamala Harris to make Labor Day trip to Boston

The White House said Harris’s visit would be to celebrate the holiday and the “administration’s commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates.”

The White House did not share many details about her trip, but confirmed she will attend the annual breakfast hosted by city labor leaders that has been a frequent stop for some national politicians, including former President Obama in 2015 , as well as local elected officials and candidates.

WASHINGTON—Vice President Kamala Harris will mark Labor Day in Boston, a rite of passage of sorts for Democrats to show solidarity with workers and unions.

The announcement follows closely behind the news that President Biden will visit the city the following week to tout the administration’s massive infrastructure bill. It’s also a repeat visit for Harris, who last month hosted a Boston abortion rights roundtable with Republican Governor Charlie Baker at a local union headquarters. During that trip, the Democrat also visited Martha’s Vineyard for party donor events.

The visit will also come the day before the primary election in Massachusetts, which features a handful of contested races on both sides of the aisle. The White House did not share whether Harris had any campaign events scheduled during her time in the state.

Biden has long been a strong supporter of unions, in line with Democrats more broadly, and he will be making his own trips to Pittsburgh and Milwaukee on Monday to mark the holiday.

Harris chairs the administration’s Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which consists of Cabinet and other agency and White House officials and has worked on reports outlining what the administration can do to support labor.

The task force’s vice chair is Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, the former Boston mayor who has forged a close relationship with Harris in office.

