T chief confident Orange Line will reopen Monday

The T is aiming to have most of the track work completed by this weekend so that workers can begin the complex task of reactivating the Orange Line, such as turning back on the electrified third rail, Poftak said.

“We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time,” he told reporters in a construction zone along the Orange Line tracks under the I-93 overpass near Community College Station Tuesday afternoon.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said that 82 percent of the planned work on the shuttered Orange Line is complete and said he is confident the line will reopen as scheduled on Sept. 19.

“There’s no single on or off for the Orange Line,” he said.

The system expects to begin running test cars as early as Sunday morning.

The six slow zones that the T has been targeting during the monthlong shutdown will be eliminated, Poftak said, but that won’t happen instantly. Poftak expects those slow zones to be lifted five to seven days after service resumes, once safety inspectors have a chance to observe trains’ performance on those sections. However, a few other slow zones will remain on the line, and the T is not yet able to estimate how much faster trips on the Orange Line will be than before the shutdown, he said.

One of the major projects the T undertook during the shutdown was the replacement near Tufts Medical Center of rail fasteners called “Cologne Eggs”, which dampen vibrations and provide a smoother ride and had not been replaced since the 1980s. Three-hundred ninety-five of the 400 Cologne Eggs the T was seeking to replace have been, and workers now need to replace the rails that run over them, Poftak said.

Rail replacement is 65 percent complete, track replacement is 90 percent complete, and special track replacement is 99 percent complete, Poftak said. Signal testing at Oak Grove and Malden Center is 84 percent complete, he said.

Poftak said that when service restarts next Monday, the system will be able to deploy 64 new Orange Line cars, meaning the “vast majority” of cars on the line will be new.

With the increase in traffic that came after Labor Day, the replacement shuttle buses have seen “significantly” longer travel times of about 55 minutes on the north end of the line and 45 minutes on the south end, Poftak said.

Poftak continued to allude to the possibility of shutdowns on other lines to complete track work, referencing the track safety directives contained in the scathing report federal regulators released about the MBTA late last month.

“We’re absolutely talking about it,” he said Tuesday. “We cannot get all this work done on a narrow window on the overnight, we’re going to have to do some more significant investment and that’s going to mean greater access to the track, [but it] doesn’t necessarily mean diversions of this size.”

