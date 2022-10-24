Mass. man among two victims identified in Keene, N.H., plane crash

“The occupants were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41 years old, of Baldwinville, MA and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT,” Keene police said via Facebook.

Keene, N.H. police on Monday identified the two men killed Friday night in a fiery plane crash in that city as residents of Massachusetts and Vermont.

Keene resident Bryan Lodge took photos of the scene of a fiery plane crash near his home in Keene, N.H. on Friday night.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, and that further information will come from the National Transportation Safety Board.

On Sunday, Tim Monville, a senior air safety investigator for the NTSB, told reporters that one of the men had reported they were planning to remain in the traffic pattern around the airport after taking off.

Monville said there was no report of any problems before the crash. Both Marchiony and Dezendorf were pilot-rated, officials have said.

The extensive fire that broke out when the plane came down nearly consumed the cabin, cockpit, and both wings, he said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Friday after a single-engine Beech A24R aircraft took off northbound from Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The plane came down about a half-mile from the airport.

A youth group meeting at Hope Chapel next door to the spot where the plane hit watched the conflagration erupt from the apartment building, youth pastor Nathaniel Stiles said on Saturday.

The children were terrified, he said.

Scott Gauthier, 44, who lived in the apartment building with his 66-year-old mother, was home at the time of the crash, he said Saturday.

The force of the impact knocked him from his seat, he said, and they fled the building.

“It felt like a bonfire,” Gauthier said.

Bryan Lodge, 35, of nearby Greenwood Avenue, said he was home with his 7-year-old son at the time of the crash. Just before it hit, he said he heard the sound of a plane traveling overhead, then two loud bangs.

Lodge looked out his home’s front windows, then heard the sound of another loud bang. He looked out his back window and saw flames rising from the crash site, he said. He ran to the scene to help, and felt the extreme heat from the fire.

“I have never seen anything like it,” Lodge said. “It is a very uneasy feeling seeing that and not being able to do anything to help.”

Authorities have said the plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport and offers charter flights, instruction, and aircraft rental.

In a statement Saturday, the city expressed “sympathy for the people who lost their lives in this tragic accident and for their families and loved ones.”

