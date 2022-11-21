‘She was sunshine and light and warmth’: Friend recalls Brandeis student killed in bus crash

“She was sunshine and light and warmth, and just goodness,” said Forman, 23, of Allston. “She is one of the absolute few people I think was truly just good.”

Vanessa Mark, the undergraduate student at Brandeis University who was killed in a shuttle bus crash on Saturday night, was one of them, he said.

There are a few people who Sam Forman can confidently say represent “pure goodness,” the rare kind of individual who can fill a friend’s day with a source of light and positivity even in the midst of their own struggles.

Forman was at work when he got a call from college friend, Adam Fleishaker, that Mark, 25, had died after a shuttle returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University hit a tree in Waltham. Twenty-seven others were injured.

Advertisement

After three missed calls in a row, he finally picked up the phone. A few seconds into the conversation, he knew why Fleishaker was reaching out.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was just such a shocking experience to hear her name,” Forman said.

Amid the frenetic energy that marks the start of freshman year, Forman and Mark crossed paths while auditioning for an improvisation group on campus. Within minutes of the two meeting, Forman said he could tell Mark was “funny and friendly.”

“It was just sort of indicative of her character, just how magnetic and bright she was in every sense,” Forman said.

Mark, with her rectangular glasses, beaming smile, and natural disposition for comedy, would later go on to make False Advertising, the oldest improv troupe at Brandeis. Forman didn’t make the cut, and joined an a capella group on campus instead.

But that moment left a lasting impression on him, and ushered in an enduring friendship. Whenever he was feeling down, Forman’s mood was instantly lifted when he saw her. If he needed a laugh or someone to joke around with, Mark was always the person he went to first.

Advertisement

“You couldn’t really go many moments with her without cracking a smile and laughing,” Forman said. “Just sort of such a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word.”

Mark was that way with other friends, too, he said, even when she was balancing what was on her own plate.

“She was someone I really looked up to, just because of how she just never, ever quit,” he said.

The last time they saw each other was at Brookline Booksmith in Coolidge Corner last year. But it was one of those relationships “where you’re always going to be as close as you ever are,” he said.

While Mark was currently on leave, “she was living in Waltham and was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community,” Brandeis president Ron Liebowitz said in a statement to students Sunday.

“I know that sadness over last night’s fatal shuttle accident is rippling through our community today,” Liebowitz said. “We are all experiencing the shock of such a terrible accident, and everyone’s recovery will take time.”

A vigil will be held by the Brandeis Center for Spiritual Life at 7 p.m. at the Harlan Chapel Monday to provide an “open space of reflection in light of the tragic accident this weekend.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.