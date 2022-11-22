About 20 search teams combing White Mountains in New Hampshire for missing Mass. hiker

“It is a challenging place to find people,” Jordan said of the area where Sotelo had been hiking Sunday.

Colonel Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game said by phone Tuesday afternoon that roughly 20 search teams, comprised of both his staff and volunteers, were continuing to search for Sotelo.

New Hampshire authorities on Tuesday continued searching for 19-year-old Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Mass. resident who went missing Sunday while hiking the White Mountains, officials said.

Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia and had planned to hike the route of Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack Mountain, and Mount Flume, officials have said previously.

Sotelo was seeking to finish hiking every 4,000-foot peak in New Hampshire before she turned 20 this week, officials said, and weather conditions Sunday were cold and windy. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

“We still hang onto hope” that Sotelo may be found alive, Jordan said Tuesday. “The good news is, the trail system is probably the most popular one in that section. There’s a lot of foot traffic there year-round.”

Sotelo’s family, Jordan said, is “obviously very upset” but also hopeful that “she was able to build a shelter” to protect herself. The concern, he added, is that Sotelo wasn’t carrying the necessary equipment to build a makeshift shelter and start a fire.

Sotelo’s father, Jorge, said Monday that she enjoyed being outside and has done primitive camping before, but not in the bitter cold.

“Emily loves the outdoors,” he said in a phone interview. Her mother, Olivera, said she had “four or five” mountains left on her list.

“She was an experienced hiker for summer conditions,” she said. “Not so much in winter.”

Sotelo is 5 foot 3, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Any hikers who may have encountered her should call New Hampshire State Police at 603-271-1170.

