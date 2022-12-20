NFL Network takes former New England Patriot Willie McGinest off the air in wake of arrest on assault charge

The development in the case comes as a video clip, first posted by TMZ and shared widely on social media, has surfaced that appears to show McGinest, 51, throwing a left hook at a seated patron of the establishment and later striking him with a bottle.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing,” said NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller in a statement on Tuesday. “Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter.”

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest has been sidelined from his job as an NFL Network analyst following his arrest Monday for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a fracas at a California night spot on Dec. 9, which was captured on video.

In the clip, McGinest allegedly approaches a man seated at a table and bends down to speak to him. As the man begins to rise, McGinest allegedly throws a looping left hand at the victim’s head, before McGinest’s associates jump into the fray and throw repeated blows at the man as other patrons scatter. Later during the encounter, McGinest appears to use a bottle to strike the man with quick, underhanded blows as he struggles on the ground, according to the video.

McGinest went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station Monday morning to talk to police about the incident, which took place at a Santa Monica Boulevard club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to reports, following the interview, McGinest was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He then posted $30,000 bond and was released from custody shortly before 10 a.m.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was a first round pick of the Patriots in 1994, and played in New England for 12 years before finishing his career with the Browns.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when McGinest will make a court appearance in connection with the club incident, nor was it clear if he’d hired an attorney. The former linebacker hasn’t commented publicly on the matter since his arrest.

A Globe request for the incident report on the Dec. 9 melee was submitted to law enforcement officials Tuesday morning. A call to a cell number listed for McGinest wasn’t immediately returned.

