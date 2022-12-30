T quietly pulls new Orange Line trains from service, nearly doubling wait times

Despite pleas for information from Orange Line riders on its social media pages during Thursday and Friday rush hours, the MBTA provided no warning or explanation for the sudden service cuts. MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston did not immediately respond to questions.

Wait times for Orange Line trains ranged from about 13 to 21 minutes during the morning rush hour on Friday, according to MBTA data analyzed by TransitMatters , a public transportation advocacy group. The MBTA operated only six of the ten trains needed to deliver its scheduled service, the group’s train tracker reported .

The MBTA quietly cut Orange Line service by nearly half this week — almost doubling scheduled wait times for trains — without giving any notice to riders.

Advertisement

The service cuts are the latest in a long series of inconveniences this year for Orange Line riders.

Earlier this year, the MBTA was typically using 15 trains on the Orange Line with 6-11 minute scheduled wait times between trains, according to its website. Then, in response to a finding from the Federal Transit Administration that the agency’s operations control center was dangerously understaffed, the T cut subway service on June 20. On the Orange Line, the T started operating just 10 trains, with 8-11 minute scheduled wait times between trains.

At the time, the T said the cuts would be in place for the summer as it worked to hire more dispatchers, but the agency has since continued the reduced schedule.

On Thursday and Friday, the T cut service further, but this time without any warning. The agency used as few as six trains during rush hour, representing nearly half of the trains needed for the reduced schedule.

The MBTA has been using only new Orange Line trains since reopening the line in September after a month-long shut down for badly needed track repairs. Battiston did not respond to questions about why the MBTA has pulled four of the new trains from service and why the agency hasn’t brought back old trains to meet the schedule.

Advertisement

Briah Cooley takes the Orange Line every day from her home in Oak Grove to her job at Massachusetts General Hospital.

After enduring the summer service cuts, the shut down, and the lingering slow zones, Cooley, 23, thought the worst was behind her. Then she showed up to the station yesterday. Rather than endure a 20+ minute wait in the cold, she opted for the commuter rail.

She is consistently running 10 minutes late for work, she said, meaning her patients have to wait longer than they should.

“It’s very stressful trying to get here on time when the T is not working,” she said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.