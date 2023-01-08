Live updates: Patriots look to clinch playoff spot with win at Buffalo

Keep it here all day long — we’ll have pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and all the most important quotes from the postgame press conferences.

Can the Patriots pull off the upset and reach the postseason? How will the Bills respond to an emotional week following the collapse of Damar Hamlin? And can Buffalo reassert itself in the AFC playoff picture? We’ll get answers to all the big questions this afternoon.

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, it’s the regular-season finale for the Patriots and Bills, live from Orchard Park. In what promises to be a compelling game for Buffalo, New England is facing a win-and-you’re-in situation when it comes to the postseason.

Pregame scenes — 12:15 p.m.

Both teams wore shirts honoring Damar Hamlin before the game. The defensive back’s No. 3 was prominent inside and outside Highmark Stadium.

“Love for Damar” was the theme on the field and in the stands. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Patriots playoff scenarios — 12:08 p.m.

In terms of postseason scenarios for New England today, there are two options:

▪ If the Patriots win today, they’re in the playoffs.

▪ However, they can also make the postseason if they lose. If that happens, they would need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Browns to beat the Steelers to land the seventh spot.

According to weather.com, temps in Orchard Park this afternoon will be in the low 30s at kickoff, with light winds and almost no chance of precipitation.

Through 16 games, the Patriots are 1-1 when the temps are 80 or above at kickoff, 1-0 when it’s between 70 and 79, 1-2 when it’s been in the 60s, 3-1 when it’s been in the 50s, 1-1 when it’s been in the 30s, and 0-1 in the teens. (Three games — in Minnesota, Arizona, and Las Vegas — have been indoors.)

Inactives — 11:36 a.m.

Patriots: ST Brenden Schooler, S Josh Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts, CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith.

Bills: S Jared Mayden, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney.

Analysis: Mills (groin) has been unable to go since suffering an injury on Thanksgiving. His loss will again test the back end of New England’s depth chart. Marcus Jones, who is OK to play after sustaining a concussion, will likely get the bulk of the reps in Mills’ place.

Smith (concussion) will be down another week, which means a full workload for Hunter Henry.

Schooler (hip) was limited all well, and questionable coming into the weekend, so the decision to sit him isn’t a surprise. Schooler has impressed as a core special teamer.

Wade, Roberts, Bledsoe, and Harris are all healthy scratches. Given the state of New England’s cornerback position, the decision to sit a (presumably) healthy Wade doesn’t bode well for his long-term career in New England.

Among the notable actives include Marcus Jones, who didn’t play last week because of a concussion, as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), both of whom were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. In addition, wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was limited earlier in the week with a concussion, will dress this afternoon.

Meet today’s referee — 11:30 a.m.

Clay Martin will serve as the referee for this afternoon. Martin, in his fifth season as an NFL referee, will be working his second Patriots game of the year — he was the lead official for the November win over the Colts.

According to NFLPenalties.com, on average, Martin’s crew assesses 12.2 flags per game, the fifth-most in the league. His two most-called penalties this season are offensive holding (39) and false starts (36).

Patriots-Bills by the numbers — 11:24 a.m.

A few numbers to consider when it comes to today’s game:

▪ If the Patriots win today, Bill Belichick will have the all-time lead when it comes to postseason berths for NFL coaches. He’s currently tied with Don Shula at 19.

▪ If New England wins, the Patriots qualify for the playoffs, and Mac Jones would become one of seven quarterbacks since 2000 to start in the postseason in each of their first two seasons, joining Lamar Jackson, Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Andy Dalton, Mark Sanchez, Joe Flacco, and Ben Roethlisberger.

▪ With five total tackles this week, Ja’Whaun Bentley can become the 13th New England player to reach 120 total tackles in a season and the first Patriots player to do so since Jerod Mayo had 147 total tackles in 2012.

▪ If Kyle Dugger has a pick-6 today, he’d become the first player in franchise history to return three interceptions for a touchdown in a season. If he scores a defensive touchdown today against the Bills, he’d be just the fourth player in NFL history since 1990 to score four defensive touchdowns in a season.

▪ If Marcus Jones returns a kick for a touchdown today against the Bills, he’d become the first Patriots player to ever return a kickoff for a touchdown and punt for a touchdown in the same season, and the first NFL player to accomplish the feat since 2019 when Jamal Agnew did so for Detroit.

▪ Rhamondre Stevenson enters this week with 986 rushing yards and needs 14 more to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. It would be the first 1,000-yard season for New England since 2016 when LeGarrette Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and the 17th time in team history that a player has reached 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

▪ If Matthew Judon has three sacks today, he’d tie the franchise record for most sacks in a season. (Andre Tippett had 18.5 sacks in a 16 game season in 1984.)

▪ This afternoon, Devin McCourty will move past Stephen Gostkowski for fifth in team history with his 205th game played as a member of the Patriots.

Betting today’s game — 11:18 a.m.

The betting line for this one has stayed pretty steady over the course of the week, with the Bills opening as an 8-point favorite on Monday (per Bet Online) and changing only slightly over the course of the week. (It’s back to 8 this morning, according to most online books.) In addition, the number has held fairly steady — as of Sunday morning, it’s at 43.5.

A few notes, from Odds Shark:

▪ New England is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games.

▪ The total has gone under in six of New England’s last nine games.

▪ New England is 1-4 against the spread in its last five against Buffalo.

▪ Buffalo is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games.

▪ The total has gone under in nine of Buffalo’s last 13 games.

▪ Buffalo is 10-1 straight up in its last 11 games at home.

Predicting today’s outcome — 11:12 a.m.

Pregame reading list — 10:45 a.m.

The best way to get ready for this afternoon’s contest? Your pregame reading list:

Chad Finn: Football doesn’t seem that important this week, but stakes are there for Patriots and Bills

Nicole Yang: In Buffalo, the Bills got back to work. But Damar Hamlin was on their minds.

Jim McBride: Adrian Phillips’s traditional prayers now include fellow safety Damar Hamlin ahead of Patriots-Bills

Jim McBride: Patriots’ focus has been divided this week, but they know they have work to do

Nicole Yang: ‘To hear him talk to us, it was everything. That’s all we needed’; Bills overjoyed seeing Damar Hamlin on video call

Christopher L. Gasper: The NFL can’t just go back to business as usual after Damar Hamlin episode









