NFL playoff schedule: The AFC seeds are set; see the matchups

In Buffalo, New England led at one point but a special teams meltdown sunk the Patriots’ playoff hopes. The Steelers spent most of the second half against the Browns looking like they’d make the cut before the Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders sent Pittsburgh home with his game-winner against the Jets.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. NFL slate was packed with stakes in the AFC. The Patriots, Steelers, and Dolphins were all in position to snag No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot before Miami clinched its first postseason berth since 2016 on a 50-yard field goal in the final minute.

The Bills locked up the second seed in the AFC, and the Bengals avoided a potentially controversial coin-toss scenario by beating the Ravens and winning the AFC North. The win also set up a wild-card rematch between the two teams in Cincinnati.

Here’s what you need to know as the playoff picture becomes clearer and game times are set.

AFC playoffs: seeding and wild-card schedule

No. 1: Chiefs (bye)

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Jaguars: TBD

No. 6 Ravens at No. 3 Bengals: TBD

No. 7 Dolphins at No. 2 Bills: TBD

NFC playoffs: seeding and wild-card schedule

Seedings are as of 4:30 p.m. EST and will be updated.

No. 1 seed: Eagles (bye)

No. 5 Buccaneers at No. 4 Cowboys: TBD

No. 6 Giants at No. 3 49ers: TBD

No. 7 Seahawks at No. 2 Vikings: TBD

2023 NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional rounds

AFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, date and network TBD

NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, date and network TBD

Conference championships

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 29 (TBD, CBS)

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 29 (TBD, Fox)

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m., Fox)

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.