In the city where the Kings met, ‘The Embrace’ memorializes their love and struggle

The sculpture, which will be revealed to the public for the first time today, depicts Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Its public opening marks the culmination of a years-long effort to memorialize the civil rights icons who met and began their careers inBoston.

The site hummed with the sounds of construction just two days ago, as workers maneuvered machines and a reversing truck sounded a beep that carried across Boston Common. Meanwhile, passersby peered through thick green netting covering a wire fence, trying to catch a glimpse of the object being prepared for its long-awaited unveiling: a sculpture of four massive bronze arms wrapped together in an embrace.

Advertisement

“It’s a thrilling moment in the history of this city,” said the Rev. Liz Walker of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church, a co-chair of the organization that commissioned the sculpture, titled The Embrace and created by the artist Hank Willis Thomas and the MASS Design Group.

The monument has been in the works for five years — or for several decades, depending on when one starts the clock — and has faced delays due to challenges from the mundane (permitting hurdles) to the cataclysmic (a pandemic).

But this week, the mood at several events leading up to Friday’s unveiling was triumphal. In a gym at the Roxbury YMCA on Thursday morning, Imari Paris Jeffries, the executive director of Embrace Boston, the group that created the statue, addressed a crowd of residents, donors, and elected officials at an event celebrating the Kings. “Philadelphia has the Liberty Bell, New York has the Statue of Liberty, and we have The Embrace,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who attended the Thursday morning breakfast and “fireside chat” with community leaders at the YMCA, told guests the monument was “not just an important piece of art, but an important piece of our consciousness.”

Advertisement

The sculpture represents, among other things, the city of Boston staking a claim to the Kings as hometown heroes.

“The Kings met here,” Walker said. “This is the place, it seems to me, that the seeds were planted for the movement.”

King came to Boston in 1951 at 22 years old to pursue a doctoral degree at Boston University. He soon began preaching at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. “He was the prince of the church,” said Rev. Jeffrey Brown, a pastor at Twelfth Baptist and a co-chair of Embrace Boston.

About a month after joining the church, Brown said, “Dr. King sort of announced he was in the market for a wife.”

“I don’t know how else to say it,” he added, chuckling. “Courtship was a little more formalized than it is today.”

A church secretary, Mary Powell, set up the young Martin Luther King with Coretta Scott, a student at the New England Conservatory, Brown said. In 1953, they held their wedding in Alabama, Scott’s home state, but “it was in Boston that we began our married life together,” King wrote in his autobiography.

It is, perhaps, fitting then that Boston’s memorial to the Kings is, despite its scale, intimate — an image of two people in love embracing in the midst of a lifelong struggle for justice.

When Brown saw the various proposals for the monument in 2018 — around two dozen concepts were originally submitted by various artists and design firms vying for the commission — The Embrace was immediately his favorite. “I was so elated when Hank was chosen to be able to complete this,” Brown said.

Advertisement

The sculpture was inspired by a photo of a hug the Kings shared when they learned that Dr. King had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. The proposal to base the monument on that moment struck Brown “as a huge symbol for who they were and who they are to us,” he said. (Brown was not part of the committee that judged the proposals.)

Embrace Boston got its start at the site of a very different monument to King. On a 2017 business trip to San Francisco, Paul English, the Boston tech entrepreneur, walked through that city’s sprawling Martin Luther King Memorial — a complex of stone walkways and terraces and a waterfall. At the time, he was reeling from the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., the following summer.

“There was a lot of nationalistic talk and xenophobia and racism that made me really anxious for the country,” he said. “I thought I needed to do something.” The walk through the San Francisco memorial inspired him to try to build Boston’s own version here.

He soon partnered with Walker and Brown and pledged $1 million of his money to the effort.

At community meetings throughout Boston, where they hoped to pitch the idea for a memorial to the public, they encountered some skepticism. “We’ve heard this story before,” English recalled residents telling him. “We don’t think this is actually going to happen.”

Advertisement

There was also debate about where a monument to Martin Luther King should be erected. Some argued it should be in Nubian Square in Roxbury, a predominantly Black neighborhood where King had deep roots. But English and Walker thought it should be in the city’s center where residents and visitors alike would be more likely to encounter it.

“I always felt that this kind of a tribute belonged to all of the city, not any one neighborhood,” Walker said.

The debate didn’t pull the monument away from downtown Boston, but it did shift and expand Embrace Boston’s focus. The group plans to build an arts center and concert venue as part of an ongoing development project at a vacant lot lcross the street from Boston Police headquarters in Lower Roxbury.

Developers are hoping to build apartment buildings and office towers on the site, as well. Paris Jeffries, the executive director, hopes the site can become a “micro neighborhood” on land that now looks blighted. “Roxbury crossing was a vibrant place before urban renewal,” he said. “We want to create vibrancy again.”

The Embrace Boston project revived a longstanding desire to honor King. In the 1990s, former Boston city councilor Charles Yancey pushed for a monument to King on City Hall Plaza. But the effort fizzled.

The Embrace Boston effort was better funded and better organized and also attracted more institutional support from government and corporations. Former mayor Marty Walsh was an enthusiastic supporter.

Advertisement

Paris Jeffries sees the momentum as a symptom of broader change. The city has now had two consecutive mayors of color, he said, and the City Council recently voted unanimously to study reparations for Black Bostonians.

“Ten years ago that wouldn’t have happened,” Paris Jeffries said. “Twenty years ago, forget it, impossible. This is one of the few times I can remember in our city that many of us, all of us, are on the same sheet of music.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.