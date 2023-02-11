Navy pilot from Waltham is part of historic, all-women team for Super Bowl flyover

In 1973, the first eight women entered flight school in Pensacola, Fla., according to the Navy’s website commemorating the golden anniversary.

Lt. Jacqueline Drew, who grew up in Waltham, will be part of an all-women team who will conduct a flyover during the national anthem to celebrate 50 years of women serving as Navy pilots.

The Patriots might not be playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, but a Navy pilot from Massachusetts will ensure New England will be represented at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

On Sunday, Drew will fly in a formation that will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets, a F-35C Lightning II, and a EA-18G Growler, the Navy Office of Community Outreach said in a statement.

A 2009 graduate of St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Drew credits the support she had from her family and high school community for instilling in her an appreciation for hard work and a toughness “that only comes from Boston.”

“I take enormous pride in being from Massachusetts,” Drew said in the statement.

And the city of Waltham feels the same way about Drew and her historic achievement, Mayor Jeannette A. McCarthy said.

“That is wonderful. We are very proud of her accomplishments and for the honor of being part of the flyover,” McCarthy said in an e-mail.

St. Mark’s Head of School John Warren also said in a statement that he is not surprised by Drew’s success.

“We, at St. Mark’s, are incredibly proud that Jacqueline will be part of the all-women crew flying over the Super Bowl,” Warren said. “We are also not the least bit surprised that Jacqueline’s dedication and work ethic have put her in this position.”

Drew said that after graduating from high school she was ready for the rewards and challenges of military life. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2013.

“I joined the Navy because it was a great opportunity after high school to challenge myself,” said Drew, who has served in the Navy for 10-years and is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 125.

“Serving in the Navy has afforded me many opportunities and experiences I would otherwise not have in my life,” she said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.