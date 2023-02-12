Live updates: At the site of some memorable Patriots moments, the Chiefs and Eagles are prepping to battle it out

Sunday’s game is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the site of two memorable Patriots Super Bowls — one good, one bad.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking for their second title in four seasons. They beat the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl. The Eagles are looking for their second title in six seasons, having beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were two of the best teams in the NFL this season. It’s only fitting they’re facing off in the big game.

Advertisement

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis leading up to kickoff, throughout the game, and during the postgame celebration. Follow along below.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

What time does the Super Bowl end?

Last year, the Super Bowl finished around 10 p.m. You can expect a similar timeframe — 3.5 hours — this time around.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Cable subscribers can watch the game on Fox. There are live streaming services that will allow you to watch the game, including Hulu+, fubo, or Sling.

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Point After, our NFL newsletter | Click here to read more football stories

By Nicole Yang

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he’s fully retired from football.

Well, with one exception.

Gronkowski, who stepped away from the NFL a second time after the 2021 season, is returning to the field on Super Bowl Sunday to attempt a 25-yard field goal as part of a live commercial for online gambling company FanDuel.

The spot will air during the third quarter of Sunday’s game from an undisclosed location in Arizona. If Gronkowski makes the kick, FanDuel users will get to split a prize pool of $10 million in free bets.

Advertisement

Get the full story.

The Chiefs’ red zone offense is one trick after another, and the Eagles have to be ready for anything — 5:50 p.m.

By Ben Volin

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has plenty to worry about leading up to Sunday. Not only does he have to come up with a plan to stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, he also has to prepare for “Ferrari Right,” “Hungry Pig,” “Black Pearl,” “Slot Machine,” “Bloated Tebow,” and much more.

The names sound like Derek Zoolander’s runway looks but instead are the Chiefs’ trick plays inside the red zone.

“They really test your rules, test your eye discipline,” Gannon said. “They’ll give you stuff that you just can’t practice, and then they’ve got big-time players. It’s really tough.”

Read more from Volin.

📸 Spotted: Damar Hamlin at the Super Bowl — 5:40 p.m.

Weather or not, State Farm Stadium has a retractable roof — 5:35 p.m.

When it comes to weather, it looks like it’ll be smooth sailing. State Farm Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVII, has a retractable roof.

It sounds like it’ll be open, because conditions are expected to be mild. According to Accuweather, it’s expected to be 65 and partly sunny in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

For the record, the roof has been open for the previous two Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium — the Patriots’ dramatic 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, as well as the Giants’ 17-14 win over New England in Super Bowl XLII. A Cardinals’ spokesman said earlier in the week that if the forecast plays out as predicted, the roof will be open for Chiefs-Eagles.

Advertisement

Will the most well-rounded team win the Super Bowl? Or will the best quarterback? — 5:25 p.m.

By Chad Finn

With a victory Sunday, the Eagles have a chance to be remembered as one of the most dominating teams in recent NFL lore. Under justifiably cocky 41-year-old coach Nick Sirianni, they went 14-3 in the regular season with a plus-133 point differential. They’ve won their two playoff games over the Giants and 49ers by a combined 69-14 score. Their pass rush nearly set an NFL record for sacks. Their running game is the best in the league, diverse and relentless, accumulating 2,509 yards at 4.6 yards per carry in the regular season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the league’s most well-rounded young stars. Sure, they did not play a challenging regular-season schedule, but neither did, oh, the 2016 Patriots or the undefeated 1972 Dolphins. If the Eagles win, history will remember them as a force.

But the Chiefs, who also went 14-3 in the regular season, have Patrick Mahomes, and how fortunate are they? He’s 27 years old and six seasons into his career, and if he retired tomorrow to go run a beet farm with Aaron Rodgers, he’d probably still get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Chiefs are 64-16 in the regular season in his 80 career starts. He’s already thrown 192 touchdown passes — as many as Hall of Famer Bob Griese and more than Canton enshrinees Troy Aikman and Joe Namath. In concert with his offensive genius of a coach, 64-year-old former Eagles boss Andy Reid, he’s made five Pro Bowls, won two Most Valuable Player awards, and has led the Chiefs to five conference title games, three Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl win. He has a chance to be the second-greatest quarterback of all time after you-know-who.

Advertisement

Read the rest of Finn’s Unconventional Preview here.

Inactives: See who Chiefs, Eagles will be without — 5:15 p.m.

Malcolm Butler tells tales of his two very different Super Bowl experiences — 5:10 p.m.

It was the best of times for Malcolm Butler when his interception sealed Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots. Barry Chin

By Nicole Yang

Eight years after his game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX, a visit to Arizona is still a trip down memory lane for former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

“I saw the stadium and my heart just started racing,” Butler said Friday. “I’m thinking about when I was on the bus with [Rob Gronkowski] and [Julian Edelman], and I’m like, ‘Damn, they’re really going to play in the Super Bowl, and I’m not going to play.’ I remember sitting down at media day and no one was at my table. But, boom, I ended up playing in the game.”

Butler, an undrafted rookie in 2014, hadn’t played much that season. He was inactive for four games and did not log a single defensive snap in five others.

On a critical play in the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, though, the 24-year-old Butler was on the field — and delivered. He intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to preserve New England’s 28-24 victory and instantly become a franchise hero.

“Life changed a lot after that,” Butler told Nicole Yang this week.

Advertisement

Read more.

2023 Super Bowl: Betting odds and props to watch — 5:00 p.m.

This has been one of the most eventful betting lines in the run-up to the Super Bowl, as the narrow spread has gone back and forth over the course of the week. As of Sunday morning, the Eagles were a 1.5-point favorite — that was after it opened with Kansas City as a 1-point favorite, then swung to a pick ‘em, then Philadelphia was a 1-point favorite, and then it went back to a pick ‘em (per Bet Online). Then, the Eagles went from being a one-point favorite to a 1.5 this morning.

As for the total points, that opened at 51, went to 49.5, and then 50.5. As of this morning, the number was 51.

Here are some of our other favorite wagers, via Odds Shark:

Super Bowl MVP: For an award traditionally given to the winning quarterback, the odds obviously favor both Jalen Hurts (+100) and Patrick Mahomes (+135).

But if you are feeling adventurous — and if you believe in the NFL setting things up to reward a great storyline, there are some other intriguing possibilities. How about Travis Kelce (+1100)? Two slightly under-the-radar choices include receiver A.J. Brown (+1600) and pass rusher Haason Reddick (+4000).

The color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach: Orange started the week as the clear favorite for a few reasons, including the fact that orange has been dumped on the winning coach five times since Super Bowl XXXV. But those numbers have swung pretty dramatically, and as of Sunday morning, yellow tops the board at -145.

How long it will take Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem: The over/under is set at 2:02. In the last 16 Super Bowls, the anthem has gone over the oddsmaker’s set time on nine occasions and under it six times, with one push.

Opening coin toss: This is, understandably, a pick ‘em. But Odds Shark notes that in the last 10 years, tails has come up six times.

2023 Super Bowl facts and trivia — 4:55 p.m.

A few numbers worth remembering going into today’s game:

▪ Andy Reid, who coached the Eagles before joining the Chiefs, will become the fifth coach to face his former team in a Super Bowl. Former coaches are 2-2 in Super Bowls against their old teams, with the latest matchup coming in Super Bowl XLIX when Pete Carroll and the Seahawks were upended by the Patriots.

▪ According to ESPN Stats & Information, this will be the seventh Super Bowl to feature a starting quarterback who led the regular season in passing yards. Good luck to Mahomes, because each of the previous six lost: Tom Brady (2017), Peyton Manning (2013), Tom Brady (2007), Rich Gannon (2002), Kurt Warner (2001), Dan Marino (1984).

▪ The Eagles are the fifth team to win both the divisional playoff and conference championship by at least 21 points. According to ESPN Stats & Information, each of the previous four teams won the Super Bowl.

▪ This will mark the first year two Black quarterbacks will meet in the Super Bowl. Mahomes could become the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

▪ This also will be the first Super Bowl in which brothers will face each other: Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia offensive lineman Jason Kelce will have some happy parents in the stands.

There’s always a Patriots connection — 4:50 p.m.

As Dan Shaughnessy noted, this will be the first Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Arizona that won’t include the Patriots. Both of those games have been two of the most dramatic championship games in the recent history of the NFL.

▪ In February 2008, the Giants shocked the previously unbeaten Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLII.

▪ On Feb. 1, 2015, New England edged the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24.

This will be the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona. On Jan. 28, 1996, the Cowboys beat the Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Andy Reid has the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl. And he could soon be nipping at Bill Belichick’s heels. — 4:40 p.m.

By Ben Volin

Since Patrick Mahomes became starting quarterback five years ago, 65-year-old Andy Reid and the Chiefs have dominated the NFL to the tune of a 64-18 record (.780), 10 postseason wins, five AFC Championship games, three Super Bowls, and at least one title.

It has put Reid in a position to pass many of the all-time greats, particularly with Mahomes just 27. After 24 seasons as a head coach — 14 with the Eagles and 10 with the Chiefs — Reid is fifth in coaching wins (268, including postseason), just two behind Tom Landry. Reid’s 21 postseason wins are second-most in NFL history, and his four Super Bowl appearances are tied for fourth-most.

Soon enough, Reid could even be nipping at Bill Belichick’s heels. Belichick, six years older than Reid, is just 51 regular-season wins (and 10 postseason wins) ahead of Reid. Belichick had 263 wins through his age-64 season, compared with 268 (and possibly 269) for Reid.

Belichick has a decided advantage in Super Bowls — six rings to one, and nine appearances to four —but who knows how many Reid and Mahomes will rack up over the next decade?

Read more from Volin here.

How the Eagles and Chiefs got to the Super Bowl — 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFC from the start, racing to an 8-0 record on the way to a 14-3 regular-season finish. The No. 1 seed in the conference, Philadelphia has been led by a defense that finished with a franchise-record 70 sacks and an offense that features quarterback Jalen Hurts (15 rushing TDs in the regular and postseason, the most by a QB in a single season in NFL history) and three pass catchers — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert — who had 700 or more receiving yards in the regular season.

The Chiefs had an uncharacteristically slow start and were 4-2 after a mid-October loss to the Bills. Buoyed in large part by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City ripped off 10 wins in its last 11 games on the way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes, considered the leading candidate for MVP, led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).

Pregame reading list — 4:25 p.m.

Best way to get ready for tonight? Load up on snacks, make sure the DVR is set, and check out our pregame reading list.

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday! — 4:20 p.m.

Hello, and welcome to Super Bowl Sunday! It’s the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles — the first time in five years it’ll be a matchup of the two No. 1 seeds.

The Chiefs will be trying for their second title in four years, while the Eagles are eyeing a second Super Bowl win in six seasons.

Keep it here all evening ling as we provide the pregame news and analysis, the in-game updates, and postgame quotes of note.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.