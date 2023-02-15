Leona Zacha and the rest of the Bruins’ siblings lost it after Pavel Zacha’s game-tying goal against Dallas

For Boston’s two-game trek to Dallas and Nashville, each Bruins player brought a sibling for the road trip — with the full group taking up one of the boxes at American Airlines Center.

Beyond the usual black-and-gold contingent filling the stands of away arenas, the Bruins had some extra support in the building for Tuesday’s road matchup against the Stars.

The B’s bloodlines had plenty to cheer about in Dallas, especially Pavel Zacha’s sister, Leona.

As soon as Zacha rifled a puck past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for a game-tying goal midway through the third period, NESN’s cameras immediately panned up to the suite level.

And sure enough, Leona and the rest of Boston’s siblings were completely losing it.

Leona Zacha had plenty of reason to cheer later in the game, as her brother helped set up David Pastrnak’s eventual overtime winner at 3:44 in the extra frame.

With his two-point showing against the Stars, Zacha has now hit a new career high with 37 points through 53 games this season.

Since inking a four-year contract extension with Boston back in mid-January, Zacha has scored seven goals and posted 12 points over his last 11 games.

Pastrnak’s game-winner was a much-needed result for the Bruins, who entered Tuesday’s matchup stuck in a 1-3-1 rut.

And as expected, the whole Bruins roster was greeted by their raucous brothers and sisters following the dramatic victory.