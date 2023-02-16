Nikki Haley teams up with Don Bolduc for N.H. town halls

A spokesperson for Haley’s campaign confirmed that Bolduc will join the former South Carolina governor for town hall events here in Exeter on Thursday and Manchester on Friday. The appearances come at a crucial time as Haley seeks to galvanize her public persona in the state that will hold 2024′s first-in-the-nation Republican primary.

EXETER, N.H. — When former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley came to this part of New Hampshire last fall , she campaigned in support of retired Army brigadier general Don Bolduc’s bid for U.S. Senate. This time, Bolduc is returning the favor and supporting Haley’s newly launched presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Bolduc confirmed Thursday morning that Haley has earned his endorsement.

“Nikki is exactly who we need leading our country out of the mess we are in,” he tweeted.

Haley’s decision to link arms once again with Bolduc offers some clues about how she might consolidate a base within the GOP without fully alienating current and past supporters of her top opponent, former president Donald Trump, who appointed her to be UN ambassador in 2016.

During his primary, Bolduc falsely claimed that Trump had won the 2020 election. He flip-flopped on that point during the general election and ultimately lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan. Trump waited until about a week before the general election to endorse Bolduc, then claimed Bolduc would have won if he hadn’t waffled on the stolen election claims.

Some in New Hampshire see Bolduc as a liability to Haley’s campaign. The state’s Democratic Party said she’s aligning herself with “extreme MAGA figures” who Granite Staters have rejected. And even among New Hampshire Republicans, Bolduc’s standing seems unsteady. He launched a bid for vice chairman of the New Hampshire GOP but quickly withdrew, yielding to an opponent backed by Governor Chris Sununu.

Advertisement

Still, others view the alliance with Bolduc as potentially beneficial to Haley’s bona fides in the state.

Matt Mayberry, a Republican operative in New Hampshire who lost his own congressional bid in 2020, said the fact that Haley stood by Bolduc’s side while some other prominent Republicans kept their distance before and after his loss is a strong sign that she possesses a sense of loyalty that’s rare in politics these days.

That loyalty could benefit Haley’s ground-level organizing, since Bolduc’s base includes active community members who are politically engaged and eager for change, even if they are less likely to attend traditional GOP events, like a generic rally or Lincoln Dinner, Mayberry told the Globe.

What’s more, Haley’s decision to jump straight from her campaign launch in South Carolina to town hall events in New Hampshire — where voters and activists are accustomed to directly questioning candidates, as part of the state’s president-vetting tradition — gives her a chance to prove her retail politics prowess, Mayberry said.

“She’s running like she’s running for governor, which is a great way to run in New Hampshire,” he said.

Mayberry supported Trump in 2016 and 2020. He said he likes Haley and remains eager to hear from all the major GOP presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and others.

Haley, 51, would be the first female U.S. president and the nation’s first president of Indian descent. She has talked about the racist taunts she endured as the daughter of Indian immigrants living in a small South Carolina town, but she has insisted America isn’t a racist country.

Advertisement

In her first bid for public office, Haley unseated South Carolina’s longest-serving state representative. At age 38, she became South Carolina’s first female and minority governor. And after a white supremacist killed nine Black parishioners in a Charleston church in 2015, Haley backed legislation to remove the Confederate flag from State House grounds.

Amanda Hunter, executive director of the nonpartisan Barbara Lee Family Foundation, said Haley has already shown herself to be a barrier breaker for women in the political arena. Even so, as a woman of color, Haley’s presidential campaign is sure to face some of the same gender and racial biases that impact women across American society, Hunter said, citing the foundation’s research.

“Women still face so many barriers when they seek executive office, and one of them that we have found repeatedly for more than a decade is that women have to show that they are strong enough to be commander in chief, but they can’t be too tough or they risk jeopardizing likeability,” Hunter told the Globe.

“Voters say that they will vote for a man that they don’t like if they think he’s qualified, but they will not vote for a woman that they do not like,” she said. “So women are already walking a very fine line as candidates for executive office, that men don’t have to worry about.”

Advertisement

Despite the gendered double standard, women have increasingly presented themselves as what Hunter called “360-degree” candidates and leaders. They talk openly about not only their resumes and work-related accomplishments but also about their perspectives as women, including motherhood and family dynamics.

Haley weaved her personal story into the messaging around her campaign launch this week. The question now is how effectively her message will resonate with her town hall audiences.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee. Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.