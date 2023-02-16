Marty Walsh will step down as US secretary of labor to lead NHL Players’ Association

“I am committing to do all that I can to advocate on players’ behalf,” Walsh said in a statement released by the NHLPA. “My years of experience in the labor movement and in public life has taught me that the job is never about me. It’s about us. It’s about the people we serve.

Walsh will leave his post as US Secretary of Labor and start with the NHLPA in mid-March, the organization said in a statement. Walsh is expected to hold a press conference at that time.

The NHL Players’ Association made official its choice of Marty Walsh , the 55-year-old former Boston mayor, as its next executive director.

“So I look forward to working with players and the NHLPA staff to make the NHLPA the best and most effective team we can be to advance and protect the interests of our players and their families.”

According to The Daily Faceoff, Walsh will draw a salary of approximately $3 million.

Donald Fehr, the 74-year-old current NHLPA executive director, is believed to be making $3.5 million a year.

Walsh, a former Massachusetts state representative, was elected mayor of Boston in 2014 and held that position until March 2021, when Biden selected him to be labor secretary. He was confirmed by the Senate by a 68–29 vote.

As labor secretary, Walsh injected himself into last winter’s Major League Baseball labor dispute, calling both the owners and the players union to urge them to return to the table after the owners locked out the players.

The current NHL collective bargaining agreement is not due to expire until after the 2024-25 season, so Walsh is not walking into any current dispute between those sides.

As mayor, Walsh had two unsuccessful forays into sports, hitching his wagon to both the city’s 2024 Summer Olympics bid and its efforts to hold an IndyCar race in the Seaport.

And he’s no stranger to the owners’ side. In 2017, Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and his three sons donated $13,000 to Walsh’s campaign committee. And while mayor, Walsh had extensive dealings with Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Red Sox and Fenway Park. In November 2020, FSG became the principal owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Walsh would be the second Massachusetts politician in recent months to jump into the sports world. Former governor Charlie Baker was named president of the NCAA in December.

This story will be updated. Information from previous Globe stories was included in this report.

